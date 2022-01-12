Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Jan. 12

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 12, the twelfth day of 2022. There are 353 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Personals: The Round Dozen Club was delightfully entertained Saturday afternoon by Mrs. Tom Ford at her home on Starling Street. … The Mildred Lee Chapter U.D.C. will have a food sale each Saturday in January consisting of caokes, pies, candy, dressed hens, etc. in Mr. Becks’ store beginning at 10 o’clock.

75 years ago: The Civil Aeronautics Administration in Washington announced yesterday that the municipal airfield here is among those in the state which will receive government funds and that this airport will be in the Class 2 classification under a $170,000 improvement program which has been approved by the CAA. The city will have to pay half the cost of the improvement which consists of the erection of buildings and the grading of a new 3,000-foot landing strip. Architect Coates Carter … drew the plans.

50 years ago: A discussion of mutual jail problems was mentioned today as one of the prominent topics for discussion in a joint meeting to be held soon between the City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

25 years ago, these ads:

Sister Eva Palm Readings $10. This Week Only!

Aloha Wok Lunch Special Tues.-Fri. from $2.45; Fri. & Sat. Dinner Buffet $6.95

Rives Cinema—“Turbulence,” 7 & 9 p.m. nightly, 2 & 4 Matinees Sat. & Sun.; Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney in “One Fine Day,” 7 & 9 p.m. nightly, 2 & 4 Matinees Sat. & Sun. Coming Soon! “Star Wars” and “Volcano”

Collinsville Post 35 AMVETS Dance Friday 9 til 1 p.m., Members & Guests

Country Cookin’, Choose from chopped sirloin, flounder filet, liver & onions, steak & gravy, $3.99

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.