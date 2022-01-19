 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Jan. 19

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 19, the nineteenth day of 2022. There are 346 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Dog taxes are due Feb. 1 on dogs over four months of age. The tax is: On every male $1; on every spayed female $1, on every unsprayed female $3. A penalty of 5 per cent will be imposed on dog taxes due and not paid by Feb. 1. Failure to pay dog taxes by May 1 constitutes a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $5.

75 years ago: At a meeting of the stockholders of Patrick County Bank Tuesday, a dividend of six per cent to stockholders was declared, this being the 55th consecutive dividend. … The following officers were elected: Dr. W.C. Akers, president; G.C. Turner, vice-president; Chapman Lash, cashier; Frank C. Hylton, assistant cashier; Mrs. Ethel Rucker, teller, and John D. Hooker, attorney.

Also 1947: Between 25,000 and 30,000 pounds of paper were collected in Martinsville yesterday by the Jaycees in a drive that was said to have been successful in spite of the fact that rain fell during the afternoon.

People are also reading…

50 years ago: Thieves broke into the Axton Elementary school sometime Tuesday morning, ransacked the school office and took about $2, according to the sheriff’s department.

Also 1947: Damage may reach $100,000 in the Barn Apartments fire of Sunday which left 14 families homeless … Fire swept through the upper floors of the century-old structure, formerly known as Stone’s Dairy Barn, which had been a landmark in Henry County.

25 years ago: As federal officials introduced new regulations on air bags, motorists have been questioning area car dealers about the safety of the devices. “People are really concerned about the safety of air bags after reports of kids getting killed,” said Charles White, owner of Charles White Chevyland Inc.

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.

