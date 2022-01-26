 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Jan. 26

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2022. There are 339 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: I am pleased to announce … that there will be three deliveries by city carriers in lieu of two at present. Carriers will leave on their first trip at 10:15 a.m., second trip at 2:20 p.m. and third trip at 4:20 p.m. The first trip will catch all the incoming morning mails, and on this trip all first class matter and news papers will be delivered. The second trip will be devoted to delivery of parcel post matter as at present. The third trip will catch the northern and western mail via Roanoke and northern and southern mail via Danville. T.H. Self, Postmaster.

75 years ago: The appointments of [illegible] Henderson to the City Board of Equalization and Andrew Schlibe and Harry Warren as census enumerators in the annexed area were approved by Judge Kennon C. Whittle on Saturday.

50 years ago: Washington—President Nixon’s political rivals and foes are ... rejecting the idea his ... peace plan is the long-sought key to the complex puzzle of the Vietnam War. Congressional action to Nixon’s Tuesday night announcement from a declaration that the President’s disclosure of secret negotiations with Hanoi was his finest hour, though doubts his offer will be accepted.

25 years ago: The Kiwanis Club of Bassett has donated $5,000 to the Bassett Library Expansion Fund in memory of the late Bill M. Brammer, who was a club member for more than 40 years. At the presentation … are Jim Adams, club president, Robert O. Perry, chairman of the library’s fund drive; Patricia Brammer, wife of Bill Brammer; and Clyde Lawson of the club’s Memorial Committee. Also, Patricia Brammer donated stock valued at more than $12,000, in memory of her husband.

