Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Jan. 5

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2022. There are 360 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin, this ad: Lester Live Stock and Grain Company. We specialize in The Details That Make The House A Home – Interior Finish and Trim. Exclusive agents in this territory for Beaver Board, Sheetrock, Harris Brand Flooring and Barber Asphalt Roofing. Lumber of All Kinds – stove wood, cordwood, coal. Phone 384.

75 years ago: Pupils in the Martinsville schools will be vaccinated against influenza next Friday, it was announced by Supt. M.L. Carper today. This immunization program was planned some time ago but because the serum has been hard to obtain the work had to be postponed.

Also 1947: Sutton S. Flythe, formerly cashier, vice-president and member of the board of directors of the Bank of Fieldale, today assumed his new duties as executive vice-president of the First National Bank here.

50 years ago: After a month-long court-imposed moratorium on the jail question, the new Henry County Board of Supervisors said Monday they will immediately reestablish communication with the State Department of Corrections. County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roscoe Reynolds urged Chairman Melvin Brown to meet “in the near future” with Department of Corrections director W.K. Cunningham.

25 years ago: For Estelle Ingram of Ridgeway, having the first baby of the new year born in Martinsville-Henry County is exciting, but also a relief. “I’m excited, but I’m glad it’s over,” she said today of giving birth to her daughter Saturday night. “She added that she was surprised to find that Jasmyne Danyel was the first born in the area this year.

These snippets come from past editions of the Martinsville Bulletin (and the Henry Bulletin, as it was called originally). Bulletin archives are at the Martinsville Branch Library.