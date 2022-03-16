Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, March 16

Today is Wednesday, March 16, the 75th day of 2022. There are 290 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: John Wright, said to be from Winston, is in Shackleford Hospital as a result of wounds received from a pistol shot while attempting to escape from officers Saturday night. … The shooting occurred near Lavinder Spring on the Bridge street road Saturday night about 9:30 o’clock. Officers Hensley, Meade Minter and E.H. Turner had chased a fleeing Ford suspected of being laden with illicit liquors to the point where it was overtaken and stopped. One of the men leaped from the car and made his escape. – This information is just received just as the Bulletin goes to press that Wright left the hospital without notice and has escaped the clutches of the law.

1947: Mrs. Kathryn Garst, 301 Rives Rd., city, was declared the winner today of first prize in the W. Al Mays-sponsored essay contest on courteous driving which drew close to 100 entries from Martinsville, and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties. “A courteous driver is a better driver and usually gets places just as fast … He saves lives, limbs, time and trouble …”

1972: Stroller: Remember our writing about the two bachelors who were trying to set a record by leaving their Christmas tree up til Easter? Well, they’re at it again. Jim Criss and Bo Easteridge, who live at Spruce and Finley streets, now plan a New Year’s party for Saturday night, complete with party hats and noisemakers. Why? “ Well,” they say, “we’ve got to maintain our image.”

1997: More than $21,000 has been raised for a Martinsville police horse unit, Police Chief David Edwards said, and two horses have been purchased for the program. Edwards … said $21,911.48 has been raised since St. Steve Joyce of the community policing department launched the effort to begin in the unit in December.