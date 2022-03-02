 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, March 2

Today is Wednesday, March 2, the 61st day of 2022. There are 304 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Farm women can have their clubs, societies, etc., the same as her town sister if they would just work together and stick to eachother like her town sisters do. Why not a good community league? A good civic club? That is recreation, also being instructive. Most of us could spare an hour or two from our incessant labor and meet at the school house for a good debate.

1972: The prospect of Martinsville and Henry County receiving more than $30 million for highway projects ... grew brighter when the House of Delegates voted to increase the state gasoline tax from 7 to 9 cents a gallon.

1997: An electronic magistrate system that will end the need to take Martinsville jail prisoners and suspects to the Henry County Courthouse on Kings Mountain Road to meet with a magistrate is up and running. The $76,133 project included running a fiberoptic cable from the police department on Church Street four miles to the magistrate’s office in the Collinsville district. The connection allows people in the Martinsville Police Department and in the magistrate’s office to talk face-to-face over a television screen.

