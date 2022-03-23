Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, March 23

Today is Wednesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2022. There are 283 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: One more week of the Rat Killing Campaign. There are six rats to each person in Henry County. Have you killed your six? The longest rat brought in was 16 inches; heaviest 1-2 pound; oldest eight years. Have you killed any that will outdo them? Report them if you have. The prize given by the Central Drug Co. for the first 100 rat tails was won by Linwood Stone of Horsepasture.

1947: Macon P. Miller, director of industrial and public relations, Marshall field Co., Mayor J.W. Booker, Moss A. Prillaman, president of Morris Novelty, and N.M. Dalrymple, Manufacturing Division, Marshall Field, were principal speakers at the Bowling Awards Banquet of the Industrial Recreation Association held at Hotel Henry.

1972: Sabers were sheathed Thursday night at the Chatmoss Country Club and the normally knotty business of regional affairs put aside when commissioners and about seventy guests celebrated the second birthday of the West Piedmont Planning District. It was a night of profusive praise and back-slapping as regional commissioners and state officials extolled the achievements of the WPPDC and the concept of the regional commission in general.

1997: Since graduating from James Madison University in 1978, Sherman Dillard has hoped to return to his alma mater as head basketball coach. That opportunity has arrived. It was announced Wednesday that the 1973 J.D. Bassett High School graduate has been hired to head the James Madison football program.

Also 1997: Hale-Bopp. It might sound like a new dance craze, but it actually is a comet that is dancing across the sky. Try your hand at astronomy and check out what some experts say is one of the brightest comets seen in decades. The Hale-Bopp comet should be visible in the north-western sky here tonight just a little after 7.