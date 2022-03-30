Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, March 30

Today is Wednesday, March 30, the 89th day of 2022. There are 276 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Richmond — A summary of the educational measures ... has been prepared for The News, by Harris Hart, superintendent of public instruction. Only three or four bills were asked of the general assembly the superintendent says, owing to the conditions obtaining. These bills were the compulsory attendance act, establishment of the county unit system, the act relating to school text books. … ”It establishes it as a misdemeanor for a parent not to send a child to school … The law applies to all children between the ages of eight and fourteen who live within two miles of a schoolhouse, or within one mile of a wagon route, except of course those children who for physical reasons are incapacitated from attending school.”

1947: Over 200 of the younger set assembled to enjoy the Monogram Club’s party in the high school gymnasium last evening at 8 o’clock when Miss Nan Harrelson was crowned Easter Queen.

1972: Lee Telephone Co. has changed the number of its Time-of-Day service, so you’d better make a note of it. It’s 632-2002. The service is unsponsored and is furnished by the phone company as a service.

1997: The Dyers Store Fire Department honored its outstanding members of the year, and a deceased member ... President Tommy Biggs and Chief Randy Smith presented: Firefighter of the year, Biggs; Most Dedicated, Luther Philpott; Outstanding EMS Responder co-winners, Tarlyn Dillard and Lisa Clark; Line Officer of the Year, Steve Setliff; Outstanding New Member, Dean Toler; and Most Improved Member, Herman Thornhill … a special award was presented to Smith … Laura Wray was presented a plaque in memory of her husband, Raymond Wray, who died in February 1996. He was a charter member of the fire department.