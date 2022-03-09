Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, March 9

Today is Wednesday, March 9, the 68th day of 2022. There are 297 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: This seems to be the open season for illicit whiskey operators in this section. There have been half a dozen seizures by Martinsville policemen of booze in transport during the last ten days and four men were bagged on Saturday and Sunday while engaged in the illicit traffic on the highways in and around Martinsville. Chief H.W. Stultz and Policeman H.L. Turner, stopped two in full flight near “the acre” in the western part of town, Saturday afternoon, and brought to the city depository about twenty-five gallons of the fascinating fluid.

1947: Approximately 100 young men from Henry and Patrick Counties may now enlist for three years directly into any one of six famous divisions engaged in occupation duties in Japan and Korea, Sgt. Henry T. Newberry said today.

1972: An election without any candidates? That’s the dilemma Ridgeway appears to be in as its Town Council election draws near. The town is scheduled to elect six councilmen and a mayor in the May 2 election. But nobody met last Tuesday’s filing deadline.

1997: (from a photo caption): Captains and coaches of the Fieldale-Collinsville High School academic teams are Stuart Webster, social studies coach; Mary Ann Ramsey, math coach; Donna Gilbert, science coach; and Benita Lackey, literature coach. On the second row are David Price, social studies captain; Shawn Dowell, math captain; Kimberly Greer, science captain; and Shannon Priggen, literature captain. Ralph Shropshire is the math coach.

These snippets come from past editions of the Martinsville Bulletin which can be seen on microfiche at the Martinsville Branch Library.