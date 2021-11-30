 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TWCP
0 comments
editor's pick

TWCP

{{featured_button_text}}
TheatreWorks Community Players

Reader's theater returns to the Black Box Theatre next weekend with "An O. Henry Christmas."

The TheatreWorks Community Players' production will be presented by cast:

  • Will Zimmer as O.P.
  • Rick Ward as Dinty
  • Amanda Broome as Marguerite
  • Cindy Edgerton as Agnes
  • Betty Jo Turner as Fran
  • Robbie Hendrix as Hal
  • Jonathan Penn as Grover 
  • Richard Dorr as Guido.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

With this readers' theater, the cast will be seated on stage, reading dramatically from the script. There will be no costumes or props ("well, maybe a little," a press release states).

Other Readers' Theatre shows TheatreWorks has put on include "Fences," "Pirates of Chemotherapy" and "It's a Wonderful Life." "They have been very well received, and we are happy to resume the series," the release states.

Tickets will be available at www.TWCP.net and also will be sold at the door, if available. Seating will be limited.

The Black Box Theatre is at 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five tips that will save your skin while traveling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert