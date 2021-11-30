Reader's theater returns to the Black Box Theatre next weekend with "An O. Henry Christmas."

The TheatreWorks Community Players' production will be presented by cast:

Will Zimmer as O.P.

Rick Ward as Dinty

Amanda Broome as Marguerite

Cindy Edgerton as Agnes

Betty Jo Turner as Fran

Robbie Hendrix as Hal

Jonathan Penn as Grover

Richard Dorr as Guido.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

With this readers' theater, the cast will be seated on stage, reading dramatically from the script. There will be no costumes or props ("well, maybe a little," a press release states).

Other Readers' Theatre shows TheatreWorks has put on include "Fences," "Pirates of Chemotherapy" and "It's a Wonderful Life." "They have been very well received, and we are happy to resume the series," the release states.

Tickets will be available at www.TWCP.net and also will be sold at the door, if available. Seating will be limited.

The Black Box Theatre is at 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.