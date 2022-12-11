Victorian Christmas: Decorating Reynolds Homestead style highlights nature

If you’re looking for ideas to decorate your home this holiday season, look no further than the classically decorated Reynolds Homestead for inspiration.

The Reynolds Homestead historic house is decorated each year, along with one of its oubuildings. This year it comes just in time for the Homestead’s annual Victorian Open house.

Until around 15 years ago, the Homestead had a live tree and real burning candles inside the house, Reynolds Homestead Community, Engagement and Partnerships Program Manager Sarah Wray said. Now, they operate on a decorating plan that is less risky for the safety of the house and doesn’t include live flames.

The house was built in the early 1800s and held the Reynolds family who had 16 children, eight who lived to adulthood.

The main staircase of the house has been decorated with Christmas garland and red ribbons that are tied into bows. The strands of garland wrap all the way up to the top of the staircase and continue onto the banister in the hall.

In the parlor room, volunteers decorated the room with a Christmas tree decorated with peacock decorations, paper stockings, cardinals and other birds, strings of beads and lights, angels, feathers and more.

Hardin William Reynolds’ wife Nancy Jane Cox’s shell collection is displayed is displayed in the parlor room as well with some original to her collection and some that have been filled in over the years, but the volunteers wove in mistletoe berries and leaves to brighten it up for the holidays.

In one of the upstairs rooms of the house, that Wray said will one day become a multi-media room, a gingerbread model of the Reynolds Homestead sits as a centerpiece on the large wooden table placed in the center of the room. The model was made by Reynolds Homestead Director Julie Walters Steel.

One of the fireplaces in the home is decorated with alternating miniature stockings and snowflakes while fake snow is placed on top of the mantle. Another fireplace is decorated with two Christmas stockings and a decorative piece across the mantle made of garland, mistletoe, pinecones and poinsettia flowers.

Upstairs in the children’s room, there is a second and smaller Christmas tree with similar decorations to the larger one. There are presents underneath both of the trees and a washing station that would have been used to wash faces and hands, is decorated with more presents.

Battery powered candles nestled into pieces of greenery are placed in windowsills and on bookshelves, stockings as laid out on benches and holiday themed pillows are scattered on different chairs and couches.

The kitchen, which is a separate building placed just outside the back door of the main house, is also decorated for Christmas. A storage shelf in the kitchen that holds handmade cups with “aunt”, “uncle”, “mother”, “father”, “sister” and “brother” written on them to symbolize the enslaved people whose names are not known decorated with greenery and candles.

Wray said that the Homestead will also get wreaths for outside windows and doors once the wreaths arrive.

Today, Reynolds Homestead will hold its Victorian Christmas Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. It will feature tours, making ornaments, photos with Santa Claus and music by A Christmas Quartet. Admission is free.

At 6 p.m. Thursday the Homestead will host the musical “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children and can be purchased in advance at https://reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. To RSVP for the event and pay at the door, call Terri Leviner at 276-694-7181 ext. 21.