Walker-Keller gets doctorate at 74

Martinsville native Philomena Walker-Keller has just gotten her doctoral degree -- and has no plans to retire, despite dealing with multiple sclerosis.

Walker-Keller spent most of her adult life living in New York and moved to New Jersey in March, but her childhood roots reach back to Martinsville.

“I did not see myself, as a young African-American kid who grew up in that town and that time, as being able to have a voice in nursing or in anything else,” Walker-Keller said. “And so I had no interest in living there or working there or even visiting for a number of years.”

However, since then Walker-Keller has come back to Martinsville to visit some of the people she knew who had inspired her when she was younger. She said that when she returned, she saw many opportunities that she would like to help advance.

“So many people inspired me,” Walker-Keller said. “My mother was a big inspiration in my life.” She lost her mother, Hester Stultz Walker, when she was 17 years old.

After her mother passed away, Walker-Keller and her four sisters were separated and “went on different paths,” she said. Walker-Keller went off to college, and even though the siblings were no longer living together, they sent letters and visited each other to stay in touch.

Walker-Keller’s grandmother, Hetty K. Stultz, had formal education to the fourth grade but spoke very well and was soft spoken like Walker-Keller’s mother. Two things that she finds herself saying that she learned from them are “'You don’t have to yell to get your point across' and 'You don’t have to speak ugly to anyone.'”

“So, I have tried to remember that and I don’t always practice it the way she [her grandmother] did, but I do always remember it,” Walker-Keller chuckled. “And I strive to be like those two ladies who were my had-to-be cheerleaders. I was born to them, so they had to cheer me on.”

Walker-Keller's unwavering dream was to become a nurse. “I never wanted to be anything else … There’s nothing better,” she said.

Walker-Keller began her undergraduate schooling at Tennessee State University in the first class of its accelerated nursing degree program. Due to financial issues, she had to transfer mid-way through the program and finished at Rockingham [North Carolina] Community College, she said.

She went on to get her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing education from American Sentinel University and in February of this year, at the age of 74, received her doctoral degree in health systems leadership from Chamberlain University with a focus in chronic disease self-management, education and support.

Walker-Keller is a nursing administrator at a hospital in New York City which means she works to further the goals of each unit in the hospital and help improve the organization overall. She works full time and every shift including days, evenings and nights so that she can “stay in tune with what’s going on,” she said.

And with everything she’s got going on in her life, she does it while navigating living with multiple sclerosis.

The multiple sclerosis makes it hard to get around, so she walks with a cane. She has not exerted herself physically more than that until recently, when she had to run across the hospital to deliver blood to a patient before it was too late.

“I ran that day, ran with a cane,” Walker-Keller said. “So, it can be done.”

And recently she has taken dancing back up.

“I love trying new things that I thought were gone because of my physical challenges,” Walker-Keller said. “But I’m learning every day that these things are still available in a different way.”

Walker-Keller said she doesn’t see herself ever retiring.

“I will change what I’m doing, but I don’t expect to ever retire … With my disease as a challenge, it has its moments, but I don’t allow it to dictate or control what I’m going to do,” she said.