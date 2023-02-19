Ralph “Rocky” Wall has been taking photographs for almost his whole life, but got serious about it later — enough so that his pictures are on exhibit at Piedmont Arts.

The lifelong Axton resident is an IT support manager at McAirlaids Inc. in Rocky Mount.

His family is full of professional bowlers and when he was in his early 20s, they all went bowling together and he filled out his name as “Ralph” on his membership card.

He was asked why he filled out his father’s name instead of his own. The reason was because his official first name is the same as his father’s, but most people only have known him as “Rocky.”

Wall saw his sister, Arlene Wall, taking photography courses while she was attending college and has been taking photos even longer than he has. “It was interesting to watch,” he said.

He said he always had a camera around just to take photos of his kids, Jackson, Taylor and Ashley, but around 2000 when digital cameras started coming it, he got into it more. His father also liked taking pictures and Wall still has some of his old cameras at home.

Once he started using digital cameras he continued taking pictures of his kids but branched out, started playing with the different software and got into photography as an art form around 2010. Around then he also joined the Lynwood Artists, a local organization for practicing artists.

He will photograph anything unless it’s a portrait, he said, and waterfalls are his favorite subject. In his photos, the water in waterfalls looks milky which is because of the saturation levels. Waterfalls are closely followed by black bears.

He likes to hike and typically carries two or three cameras with him when he goes so that he can take plenty of pictures.

After being asked for a few years if he wanted to have his art displayed in the Lynwood Artists gallery at Piedmont Arts, Wall finally agreed to have his art exhibited at the end of 2023. He was asked if he could have his photos ready to exhibit for January and once he agreed received a promotional postcard from Piedmont Arts with his name on it the next day.

“Rocky [Wall] is an active member of the Lynwood Artists and often helps with Expressions, an exhibit in which his photography has brought many awards,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said at the open house for the new exhibits on Jan. 27. Wall was the photographer for the Piedmont Arts Daffodil Puzzle and some of those are still available in the gift shop at the museum.

His 35 mm digital photography and graphic art features landscapes and wildlife in Southern Virginia and surrounding areas. He loves to take photograph in the mountains and two of his favorite locations are Sapphire Valley, North Carolina, and the Smokey Mountains.

The photos displayed in the gallery showcase waterfalls, mills, lighthouses, mountains, animals in nature, bridges, buildings and even one black and white photo of a stool nestled into the corner of a room with brick walls.

At the exhibit opening, Beth Marshall said that the contrast of colors in one of Wall’s photographs of a three trunk on fire made the photo stand out, making it one of her favorites in the Lynwood Artists gallery.

The sparks from the fire create streaks of light that look like strands of red and orange hair flying off of the tree when captured in the photo and they stand out sharply against the dark blue night sky. This photograph is called “Fire for the Goddess Venus” and was taken in Wall’s own backyard.

Nell Wheeler said that one photograph of a waterfall scene reminded her of a waterfall that she had seen in Vermont, and Anna Wheeler (no relation) said the same waterfall photograph was of a place she had been with her campers while working at a camp.

Photography by Wall, along with “Rupe Dalton Retrospective” and “The World Beside the Rails,” will be up until March 18. Piedmont Arts, at 215 Starling Ave., is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.