WATCH NOW: Charity League in Martinsville replaces Missoula Children's Theatre with a program from the Virginia Children's Theatre

Charity League’s sponsorship of the popular Missoula Children’s Theatre will be replaced with two programs that have room for more children to participate.

For more than 20 years, Charity League has sponsored the Missoula Children’s Theatre, an intensive, week-long theater program from Montana. Starting in February, the League will sponsor both a Patriot Players’ children’s production and a summer camp from Virginia Children’s Theatre in Roanoke.

In November, the League assisted the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players with its performance of “Frozen Jr.” Then, in February, PHCC allowed the League to use the Walker Fine Arts Auditorium for the Missoula Children’s Theatre, which previously had been staged at Martinsville Middle School.

The Patriot Players’ performance would involve four weeks of rehearsals and one weekend of shows, starting in February, Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton said. Most children would not have to attend rehearsals every evening of the week, as they did with Missoula.

The Missoula programs had casts of about 50 local children, assisted on stage by one of the two adult directors from Missoula. The casts of the Patriot Players shows would be children only, between the grades of kindergarten and senior.