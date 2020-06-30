WATCH NOW: Charity League in Martinsville replaces Missoula Children's Theatre with a program from the Virginia Children's Theatre

Charity League’s performing arts programming helps “children find what they want in this world, giving them a low stress way to dip their toes into a program,” she said.

Helping the Patriot Players with “Frozen Jr.” served as a positive experience for the League to determine if that was the direction to go, she said – and “it made believers out of us.”

Offering both the Patriot Players show and the VCT’s camp gives kids “the best of both worlds,” Ashby said. “Something for everybody.”

Charity League President Kara Gilley said that before the League made the decision to switch, part of the consideration was that “if we would use community programming instead of Missoula, we’d have to make sure it was spectacular, just like Missoula is.”

Although the plan is for just one VCT camp so far, more camps would be offered if sponsorships supported them. The cost is $1,500 for the weeklong camp, Gilley said.

Support of the performing arts is part of Charity League’s overall mission to support and enrich the lives of children in the Martinsville and Henry County area. The League was founded in 1931 and has more than 400 active and sustaining members.