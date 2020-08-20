WATCH NOW: Forgiveness in a shoebox: Stories of life-changing experiences will be shared at T.R.A.S.H. Ministry's event.

Alex Nsengimana's tragic story has a happy ending, and how that happened is what he will share with you this weekend.
Orphaned at the age of 4, Nsengimana watched his grandmother and uncle tortured and killed by a Rwandan militia comprised of neighbors that he knew by name. An aunt took in him and his brother, but her health declined, and she sent the boys to a local orphanage, Gisimba Memorial Center, before she died.
But then, as Nsengimana was struggling to overcome his traumatic upbringing in the 1990s, Operation Christmas Child visited his orphanage in the mid-1990s and gave him a shoebox filled with gifts. It was something to call his own, as well as his first introduction to Christianity. It reminded him that someone, somewhere out there cared for him.
Nsengimana eventually was adopted by American parents and moved to Minnesota. Years later, Operation Christmas Child contacted him and asked if he would like to deliver shoeboxes to the orphanage where he spent much of his childhood.
But he not only delivered gifts to the children, he also visited the prison where an inmate who had killed his family was incarcerated. Nsengimana’s message wasn’t one of vengeance but forgiveness.
At 10 a.m. Saturday Nsengimana will share his story at T.R.A.S.H. (Totally Redeemed Anointed Servants of the Most High) Ministry in Collinsville, invited by Penny Denny, the regional area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.
“All shoebox recipients have an individual story, but Alex’s goes so much deeper than just the shoebox,” Denny said. “He has a beautiful story of forgiveness.”
For children experiencing hardships – from growing up in war-torn countries to not having enough to eat for dinner – opening up a present takes their minds off of their current situation and ignites a spark of hope.
“For Alex, I think receiving that gift made him feel special and feel loved and realize there’s more to the world than just seeing people killed,” Denny said. “There’s hope and love in the world.”
Saturday's event at T.R.A.S.H. will provide an overview of Operation Christmas Child, while also giving participants an opportunity to put a face with someone who had a life-changing experience by receiving a shoebox.
Also attending will be Boone's Mill resident J.T. Clark of "My Brothers’ Crossing" – the movie scheduled to be in theaters Sept. 3 – who will share his story of forgiveness on the day following the fifth anniversary of the tragic accident that took the lives of his family.
He will be speaking from the same ministry center that his brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Pam Clark of Floyd, departed on Aug. 21, 2015, when they rode their motorcycle accidentally in the wrong direction on a detour and were hit by a pickup truck driven by C.J. Martin of Collinsville, who was leaving a football game at Bassett High School with his son.
You likely know this story: Clark went to court, but instead of bashing Martin for the accident, he paid his fine. When the judge heard of Clark’s intentions, he reduced the charge from reckless driving to improper driving, knocking the debt from thousands of dollars to $5.
“He also has that beautiful story of forgiveness. We’ve been wanting to partner with J.T. for a while because we both have a mutual respect for each other’s ministry,” Denny said. “When we found out Alex was the speaker we were getting, and his story of forgiveness and J.T.’s story of forgiveness, it was like a no-brainer. God lined everything up from that point on.”
With all of the pandemic-related shutdowns, Denny noted that the local Operation Christmas Child venture is a little different than it has been in the past.
“It has slightly changed this year, but by God’s grace and leading, we still feel that we are going to press forward for this year and collect shoeboxes,” Denny said.
She said Operation Christmas Child intends to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16–23. Normally by now, all of the regional drop-off locations are lined up, but not all churches that traditionally collect the shoeboxes are open. Shoebox donors can find their nearest drop-off locations by early November.
Denny also noted that on Samaritan’s Purse’s website donors also can make their own box by choosing from a list of gifts and then adding a letter and a photo. Operation Christmas Child will pack it and send it off.
“My biggest hope is that people realize that children around the world are hurting and are confused, just like we are here in the United States. So now more than ever, we feel like we want to show love to these children,” Denny said. “To me, it’s even more-so important that we get these gifts into the hands of these children.
“Obviously the day is about Operation Christmas Child, but ultimately it’s about what these gifts can do. It’s so much more than just giving toys to a child. It’s so much more than that. It’s that these children are finding love and hope and redemption and forgiveness. It’s just so much more, digging deeper into the story.'
