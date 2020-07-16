WATCH NOW: Margraves write the book for Little Free Libraries in Martinsville and Henry County

It became more appropriate for him than he may have realized five years ago: Now Margrave, a recent graduate of Roanoke College, works for the Collinsville Library.

He learned woodworking from his father and his grandfather, the late Sam “Pete” Crawley. Now Crawley’s woodworking tools are in the Margraves’ basement.

Each of these three generations created a LFL with a design unique to the area where it’s placed. The one at the sports complex is styled and painted to match the buildings at the sports complex, and the one at the marina resembles a lighthouse.

Inspired by the idea, neighbor Tonie McMillan made one for outside Starling Avenue Baptist Church, Melody Margrave said. It features a painting of a longtime Starling Avenue pastor, the late David Adkins.

Zachary Margrave said he and his father have been maintaining the LFLs “more out of necessity. If we didn’t, they would have been torn down years ago.”

“Being out in the weather is rough on them,” Richard Margrave said. “The door is usually the casualty.”

Sometimes people are rough on them, too: On a regular basis, the Musgraves discover the LFL in Fieldale to be filled with gravel.