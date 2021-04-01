WATCH NOW: MHC Dances for their Cause makes a move to help causes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her team is Traveling Trio, which includes her brother and Hornsby. The first dance they’ve been working on is to “Happy” by Ferrell. They will be dancing to support The Epilepsy Foundation, and still are considering their options for sponsor.

It would be a great opportunity for sponsors to back a charity through “a whole group of community members that are identifying causes that are special to them, and … they will be putting their hearts and their bodies into it,” she said.

There’s a safety net in place for sponsors: They can choose a limit to donate, just in case any video goes viral and gets a surprisingly high number of likes.

Employees or members of companies and organizations also could form teams, to be backed by the company, or management or a board of directors, for example.

"The YMCA is proud to partner with MHC Dances for their Cause to get people active and moving,” Kinkema said. “The last year has been tough on everyone, and during this time it is important to maintain good mental and physical health."

Said Hodge: "We are so excited that the Piedmont Arts Association’s Dancing for the Arts program inspired this grassroots dance competition."