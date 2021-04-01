WATCH NOW: MHC Dances for their Cause makes a move to help causes

While everyone waits until next year for the on-stage Dancing for the Arts competition, we now have another dance contest – just a click away -- to watch over our devices.
It’s the new MHC Dances for Their Cause, a grassroots initiative to have fun raising money for charity through dance. Natalie Hodge, Shannon Hornsby, YMCA Executive Director Brad Kinkema and siblings Beverly Pitzer and Lewis Pitzer are developing the program.
Once a week for a month, MHC Dances will post videos of teams dancing. The general public’s role is simply to vote by clicking “likes” on social media, and sponsors would make donations corresponding to the numbers of likes made.
Dance teams — friends, couples, families, coworkers or any other combination — and individuals would select a charity to represent and a sponsor to pledge to support it.
MHC Dances for Their Cause would help teams match with sponsors, Pitzer said.
Teams would submit one short (30-to-45-second) video by each Sunday morning, from April 11 through May 2. Those videos would be posted online each following Tuesday.
The videos will be posted on the YMCA’s website under the “Healthy Living” link, and people would vote by giving “likes” on Facebook.
Beverly Pitzer said the organizers have been hearing from several teams interested in participating.
Her team is Traveling Trio, which includes her brother and Hornsby. The first dance they’ve been working on is to “Happy” by Ferrell. They will be dancing to support The Epilepsy Foundation, and still are considering their options for sponsor.
It would be a great opportunity for sponsors to back a charity through “a whole group of community members that are identifying causes that are special to them, and … they will be putting their hearts and their bodies into it,” she said.
There’s a safety net in place for sponsors: They can choose a limit to donate, just in case any video goes viral and gets a surprisingly high number of likes.
Employees or members of companies and organizations also could form teams, to be backed by the company, or management or a board of directors, for example.
"The YMCA is proud to partner with MHC Dances for their Cause to get people active and moving,” Kinkema said. “The last year has been tough on everyone, and during this time it is important to maintain good mental and physical health."
Said Hodge: "We are so excited that the Piedmont Arts Association’s Dancing for the Arts program inspired this grassroots dance competition."
Piedmont Arts is “a space where creative expression is celebrated, and we can't wait to see community members in action virtually.
"This project can bring our community together with dance,” Hornsby said. “Daily dancing uplifts our soul. Life is short, and that laundry will always be there. So let's all get up and dance."
This isn’t the first time some of MHC Dance’s organizers have been involved in dancing for charity. Lewis Pitzer and Hodge had danced together for Piedmont Arts’ Dancing for the Arts, with Hornsby as their choreographer.
“They were a big inspiration to me for this initiative,” Beverly Pitzer said. “Let's transform our yards, trails, and kitchens into a community wide virtual dance-off benefiting many great causes."
“And we definitely look forward to MHC Dances for their Cause gearing the community up for Dancing for the Arts 2022, which takes place on March 5, 2022,” Hodge said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com