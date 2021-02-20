WATCH NOW: Roena Hopkins' closet find taught her more about her late husband

Roena Hopkins got a big surprise while cleaning out a closet recently: She discovered a document her late husband must have saved, honoring his service in the Korean War.
It meant a lot to her, she said, and was a special memento of the husband she had cherished, Herman Hopkins.
He had served in the Korean War with the Army from 1950 to 1953.
The laminated document honors “noble contributions to the efforts to safeguard the Republic of Korea and uphold liberal democracy around the world.”
It was dated June 25, 2000; addressed “Dear Veteran” and signed “Kim Dae-jung, President of the Republic of Korea.” One page is in English, and the other is in Korean.
Her husband never had told her about receiving that, she said.
In fact, he didn’t talk about his time in service much, she said, but he did carry around a picture of the girlfriend he had in Korea. She never begrudged him that.
“She had told me it was his war girlfriend, so it was OK,” her Tuesday caretaker, Bailey Dalton, said laughing.
Daughter Bettina Hawkes helps her on the other days. “Even though he had her picture with him, it was OK.”
“It was over before he ever met me,” Hopkins said.
Roena and Herman Hopkins met after his wife had died of cancer and she had been divorced. His mother was Roena Hopkins’ neighbor.
“He was better looking than Elvis Presley,” she said.
He had three sons, Ricky, Larry and Mike. She had two daughters, Bettina Hawkes and Sheila Lackey, who both live in Ridgeway, where she does.
They married on May 5, 1977.
He worked for DuPont for 34 years. She had worked at Bassett-Walker and then in the cafeteria of Albert Harris Elementary School, so she could be home with the children during school breaks. “Then I started work doing demos” of products in area stores.
She also sold Mary Kay products for 42 years, “and I’m still piddling in it.”
The couple have been long-term members of Woodland Heights Freewill Baptist Church.
He ended up with heart trouble, and “God gave me the strength to tend to him 24-7, until he passed,” she wrote in a memoir.
She has been through her share of troubles, including being hospitalized and on a feeding tube for 61 days (“I weighed 226. I got down to 140. … I’m up to 167 now”); she’s been through cancer five times; she has Parkinson’s disease.
“I believe I’m here for a reason,” she said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.comand 276-638-8801 ext. 208.