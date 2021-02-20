WATCH NOW: Roena Hopkins' closet find taught her more about her late husband

Roena Hopkins got a big surprise while cleaning out a closet recently: She discovered a document her late husband must have saved, honoring his service in the Korean War.

It meant a lot to her, she said, and was a special memento of the husband she had cherished, Herman Hopkins.

He had served in the Korean War with the Army from 1950 to 1953.

The laminated document honors “noble contributions to the efforts to safeguard the Republic of Korea and uphold liberal democracy around the world.”

It was dated June 25, 2000; addressed “Dear Veteran” and signed “Kim Dae-jung, President of the Republic of Korea.” One page is in English, and the other is in Korean.

Her husband never had told her about receiving that, she said.

In fact, he didn’t talk about his time in service much, she said, but he did carry around a picture of the girlfriend he had in Korea. She never begrudged him that.

“She had told me it was his war girlfriend, so it was OK,” her Tuesday caretaker, Bailey Dalton, said laughing.

Daughter Bettina Hawkes helps her on the other days. “Even though he had her picture with him, it was OK.”

