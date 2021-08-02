WATCH NOW: The good fairy of the stones

A couple of years after he had built the mine, he had to build a new building on more property, because of changes the state made to the highway, he said.

It was hard for Hopkins and his son to go out of town, because they would have to close the mine. “So I studied on it, and I decided, ‘I’m going to do it by the honor system. I’m going to put me a little mail slot there, and put me a notice there, that you put two dollars in the mail slot, and then you get a bucket of dirt and screen it.’”

He said his son didn’t think that would work, but after the first day they tried it, “there was $44 laying on the floor,” corresponding to the exact number of buckets that had been screened.

For a while, 12,000 tourists visited his mine in a year.

Then hard times hit, “and we lost everything we had, except for these stones.” He and his wife separated, and he and Jon went to live in a small house and then a trailer in Patrick Springs. The son worked at Lowes, and the father worked at the elastics plant in Stuart.

Years of sorting

Hopkins’ own collection of fairy stones filled six gallon-jars, but “I mixed the good and bad together … That was dumb, but I wasn’t thinking.”