WATCH NOW: You still can participate in summer programs at the Blue Ridge Regional Library

Pickups for most libraries are being done at the front doors, but at the Martinsville and Stuart branches, they are at the back doors.

Calls to the library will be answered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., program coordinator Leandio Gravely said. Staff also are answering reference questions by phone.

The libraries, which under normal times offer children’s programs, now have activity bags for children to take home and keep.

Storytime, in which a librarian reads a story to children, now is done by video over Facebook. The system’s Facebook page (“Blue Ridge Regional Library”) also has activities such as scavenger hunts and photo-sharing opportunities.

The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Imagine Your Story,” Boucher said. To help children express their stories, the first activities bag includes a journal, colored pencils, glue and related items.

The first bag, with the journal, is the same across all library branches, Boucher said. Subsequent bags – she’s given out four different ones so far – have different items, such as craft kits and puzzles, chosen independently by staff at each library.

“They are here for the people to take home,” Boucher said.