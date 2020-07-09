WATCH NOW: You still can participate in summer programs at the Blue Ridge Regional Library

Being stuck at home during the pandemic lockdown would seem to be a great opportunity for more reading.
It certainly would load a person up on the points for the library’s Summer Reading Program – except that people seem to have forgotten about the program.
However, there’s still time to get on board.
Only 119 people are registered in this year’s program, said Janet Boucher, summer reading program coordinator and children’s librarian of the Martinsville branch of the Blue Ridge Regional Library. That’s about a quarter of the several hundred people who normally register.
The program is for preschoolers up through adults. Registration is done online, and participants log their daily reading either online or on paper. At various levels they qualify for chances at prizes, which have been purchased from local businesses.
Children up through age 5 earn 1 point for each page of a book read (with someone’s help, of course), with a book prize awarded at 25 points. Kids ages 6-9 earn 1 point for each minute of reading, with raffle tickets earned at each 100 points. Everyone else earns 1 point per page, with a raffle ticket at each 150 points.
Although the library buildings are closed to the general public, the services remain active. People can place orders for books and other materials by telephone and pick them up shortly afterward. Prizes earned through the Summer Reading Program also can be picked up.
Pickups for most libraries are being done at the front doors, but at the Martinsville and Stuart branches, they are at the back doors.
Calls to the library will be answered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., program coordinator Leandio Gravely said. Staff also are answering reference questions by phone.
The libraries, which under normal times offer children’s programs, now have activity bags for children to take home and keep.
Storytime, in which a librarian reads a story to children, now is done by video over Facebook. The system’s Facebook page (“Blue Ridge Regional Library”) also has activities such as scavenger hunts and photo-sharing opportunities.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Imagine Your Story,” Boucher said. To help children express their stories, the first activities bag includes a journal, colored pencils, glue and related items.
The first bag, with the journal, is the same across all library branches, Boucher said. Subsequent bags – she’s given out four different ones so far – have different items, such as craft kits and puzzles, chosen independently by staff at each library.
“They are here for the people to take home,” Boucher said.
“It’s a great program,” Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely said. “With COVID-19 the kids have not been in school for quite some time. This is a way to maintain their reading levels while they’re technically on break from school.”
The program normally starts with a bang – a community-wide festival attended by a crowd. That couldn’t be held this year, Gravely said, adding that the absence of it may be part of how people have overlooked the program.
“There’s still time,” Gravely said: “Technically, the Summer Reading Program started on June 15 and ends July 31.”
For information or to order materials, call your local library:
- Bassett, 276-629-2426
- Collinsville, 276-647-1112
- Martinsville, 276-403-5444
- Patrick County/Stuart, 276-694-3352
- Ridgeway, 276-956-1828
The system’s website is www.brrl.lib.va.us.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
