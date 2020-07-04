Southern Virginia may offer a small-town lifestyle, but some residents are being heard the world over – through podcasts.

In case you've only heard the term and don't really know how to define it, a podcast is an audio program available on the internet to listen to at any time on a device such as a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Podcasts emerged about 15 years ago as a communications tool used by celebrities, journalists, politicians and even average, everyday humans to entertain, inform and extend various brands.

Postcasthosting.org says its research indicates there are more than 1 million podcasts in America and 29 million episodes. It says that about half the population has listened to a podcast and that 25% has listened to one in the past week.

Some are broadcasts of radio shows and news programs, such as "This American Life," which debuted on National Public Radio in 1995. This journalism-based, non-fiction show, hosted by Ira Glass, is broadcast on NPR on Saturdays, and its podcast is released on Sundays. It’s up to 710 episodes, and nearly all are available to listen to as podcasts.

The most popular podcasts this past week, as tallied by Apple podcasts, are the Joe Rogan Experience, Missing in Alaska, Crime Junkie, The Daily, Literally! With Rob Lowe, Predators, Unlocking us with Rene Brown, Silence is Not an Option, My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark and The Ben Shapiro Show. For Top Episodes, This American Life Episode 709 comes in at No. 4, and three Joe Rogan Experience podcasts are in the top 10.

You can listen to podcasts on devices through an app such as Apple’s Podcasts, or Spotify or Wondery, as well simply on the internet over a podcast’s website (if it has one).

Forbes reported that a record 192,000 new podcasts were launched in the first half of 2019, and among those are some of your friends and neighbors who are disseminating opinions, perspectives and basic information they think you might find useful or at least entertaining.

Among those podcasts produced locally are “Quince” by Leslie Shelor and Beth Almond Ford of Patrick County; “Uninhibited” by Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke of Martinsville; “ShaPrille Keeping It Real” by Bassett High School graduate ShaPrille Preston; and “5 Guys Without a Clue” by Magna Vista High School graduates Josh Smallwood, his brother Wes Smallwood and friends George Terrell, Justin Nelson and Matt Duffy.

They use a variety of systems and platforms, some at personal expense, and exhibit various levels of production values.

‘Quince’

Shelor and Ford have produced 55 episodes of “Quince” since they started it four years ago. Shelor has the book store and yarn shop Poppy’s at Meadows of Dan, and Ford works for the Reynolds Homestead.

They record their podcast wherever they are: “my living room, her living room, my office at work – we have taken it to other peoples’ houses to record interviewing,” Ford said.

The podcast is named for the fruit that, Ford said, is like the podcast: “a little sweet, a little tart, a little unexpected.”

The sweet includes talking about Shelor’s fiber arts; the tart is “going into books we’ve read, current events, relative quotes,” and the unexpected “is interesting facts or things that we found out.”

They record on an iPad, “because it’s really hard to get a laptop that doesn’t make a noise. These microphones pick up everything,” Shelor said.

They upload their podcast through podbean.com, so that it accessible to the public, Shelor said. It costs about $80 a year for the hosting fee and domain name, and the pair also prints promotional postcards. Since the production helps bring attention to Shelor’s store, it serves as a business expense for her, she said.

“Plus, some of our followers send us donations,” Ford said – “so every once in a while we get 10 or 20 bucks from someone.”

Podbean.com keeps track of their listeners, they said. They were surprised to see they have had quite a following in South Korea, with listeners also from Israel, Brazil, Australia and, of course, Meadows of Dan and Henry County. There have been about 6,000 downloads of their show.

Shelor was an early pioneer of podcasting, having been one of the hosts of “Knitting in the Round” from 2006 to 2007. That podcast served as promotion for a knitting shop in Mount Airy, N.C.

‘Uninhibited’

Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke, proprietor of Piedmont Preferred Women’s Healthcare, said she was inspired to make a podcast because of the interesting stories she heard from her patients. She has created 19 episodes since its start last year.

“When I’m on fire or when I have them all together, I will do a release every Tuesday,” she said.

“Obviously anyone can listen to it,” although the themes generally are about what women go through at various aspects of life, she said. With a recent few episodes about COVID-19, “it has gotten broader than just women’s issues.”

She started recording at a studio in Greensboro, N.C., but after “I got introduced to Zoom technology with my son,” a rising sophomore at Morehouse College, she began recording on her computer, still sending the audio to the sound engineer to clean it up.

She interviews people through Zoom and uses the standard microphone with the MacBook to record, she said. She pays for the hosting service.

Each episode is introduced with “Welcome to Uninhibited, a podcast with the mission to discuss taboo, multicultural, multigenerational and multilayered topics that matter to women. My name is Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke. I am an Ivy League trained OB-GYN practicing medicine in rural America. I am married and raising three dynamic African-American boys. I am a mother, a career professional, a part of Generation X and so much more. I bring to the table a true desire for social justice that informs my opinions and my hope is that this podcast will open conversations, question beliefs and be transformative.”

Topics have included “Healing from Trauma” with Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Stanley, author of “Widen the Window: Training Your Brain and Body to Thrive During Stress and Recover from Trauma;” “Pride,” with Sharon Monsanto Carter of Henry County, talking about how her family supports her gay daughter; and shows about COVID-19 with guests Shani Gaylor, who works for the Va. Department of Health, and Pastor Keishawn Niblett of High Ridge Baptist Church in Carver.

‘5 Guys Without a Clue’

Josh Smallwood and his brother and friends have been talking for a while about producing a podcast, and it was the changes in life the pandemic brought about that got them to start “5 Guys Without a Clue.” They’ve produced 11 episodes since March 30.

Smallwood a native of Horsepasture, spent some years away after he went to Appalachian State University, followed by a career in athletic training, but he has been back home for the past seven years.

Their show was “going to be very sports heavy,” and they started recording during the first week of lockdown, he said. “It’s one of those things – you never slow down until you’re forced to,” and suddenly they found themselves with time to do it.

The theme of their podcast is “five buddies, and we’re hanging out talking about things that guys might would talk about during the week. We attempt to keep it to where at least the majority of people – the average listeners – would listen to most of it,” though it’s “guy-themed, sports-themed,” he said. “We try to keep it PG-13, because all of us have day jobs we’d like to keep.”

They keep their banter lighthearted, steering away from politics and other divisive issues.

Smallwood was the one with experience, having produced a podcast “before podcasts were easy. You had to do a lot more work.”

Nowadays, “With Anchor or Spotify, it’s so easy that if you had no experience at all,” it wouldn’t be any problem.

Making the podcast together is like telecommuting, he said – they record directly from Skype, which they use for their conversations over the internet, rather than in person.

George does the editing and audio production, including adding the music.

“Everything we use is free,” Smallwood said. “We haven’t paid a dime.” The platform they use allows two hours a month for free, and anything above that would carry a fee.

Anchor gives them statistics about their audience: About 30 regular listeners per podcast, both male and female, ranging in age from the late teens to the early 60s.

‘ShaPrille’s Keeping It Real’

It was the pandemic lockdown that put ShaPrille Preston’s dreams of having a podcast to reality. She produced “ShaPrille’s Keeping It Real.”

A graduate of Bassett High School, she was a freshman studying mass communications at Virginia State University when her time on campus was interrupted abruptly by the lockdown, sending her home before she was expecting it.

Turning lemons into lemonade, once she was back home she dipped her toes into the world of podcasts. So far, two episodes – May 14 and June 1 – can be found on the iPhone’s Podcasts app.

“My audience is primarily people around 17-21,” she said. “I want to be able to entertain them as well as inform them.”

She records using a MacBook and Blue Microphone and processes the podcast through Blue Anchor, aiming for a podcast every week or two.

An eventual goal is to make a college series “to inform others about my college experience and what to expect,” she said. She also plans to get sponsorships and/or advertisements.

She also has been making videos for her YouTube channel, “ShaPrille Preston” – 13 in the past four months. Her videos include fitting and styling a wig, applying makeup, college dorm life and the iPhone. On a recent video, she applies a complicated makeup routine – which her brother narrates (“dabbing it all over her eye -- still dabbing it – look like glitter to me” as she applies light eyeshadow over dark).

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

