West Piedmont Health District's contribution to 500K deaths: Up 5 to 212

The understand the impact of a half-million deaths of Americans because of COVID-19, here’s a basic perspective: 500,000 is equal roughly to 10 deaths for every resident of Henry County.

Virginia will have contributed about 7,500 of those deaths, and the West Piedmont Health District has added 212 of those.

These numbers grew Monday morning, when the Virginia Department of Health reported a couple of remarkable statistics in the West Piedmont Health District: There were almost as many deaths (five) as there were new cases (even). And the state added 155 deaths overall.

These most recent deaths, recorded as of 5 p.m. Sunday, could've happened anytime. VDH typically waits to confirm cause on death certificates, which can take weeks and has taken months.

We never know much about the individuals, but VDH tracks all data by a persons' residence. Three of these were residents of Henry County, and there was one each from Martinsville and Franklin County.

That's now 11 deaths reported in the past three days in the health district and 37 in February, following a record-setting January, when 42 lives were lost to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.