Marisa Womack found a job doing what she loves by working with children at the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

Womack was born in Richmond but moved to Martinsville when she was three years old and graduated from Magna Vista High School. Her parents are Bishop Milton Johnson Sr. and the late Clarissa Johnson, her husband is Reggie Womack and her three daughters are Maria, Kaira and Rania Womack.

After graduating high school she attended Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) to earn her associate’s degree in early childhood education before attending Averett University through New College Institute to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration.

While still at P&HCC, she worked at the Collinsville YMCA from 2006 to 2007 as a lead teacher in the afterschool program and then worked in customer service for StarTech, a call center, from 2004 to 2009.

She worked as a qualified mental health professional (QMHP) at a mental health agency called A New Inspiration from 2010 to 2012, and in 2009 she started working at the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge (BGCBR) as a program leader.

She stayed in that position until 2010 where she started as a club director before being named director of operations in 2013. She got an additional title of director of human resources in 2017 and in 2022 her title changed to chief of operations and director of human resources.

As chief of operations, Womack handles a variety of tasks.

This includes overseeing five BGCBR club sites and directors within the Martinsville and Henry County area; providing youth development training for staff to ensure the success of BGCBR clubs; ensuring all school based sites are licensed and adhere to state and federal regulations; and creating workforce opportunities for club alumni, college students and people who are interested in the wellbeing of children.

But that’s not all.

“I work with community partners to keep our youth engaged and to acquire skills that will be useful for their future,” she said. She also assists with reaching fundraising goals and she influences the “policies and procedures to ensure that the staff operates within our business code of ethics,” she said.

“The Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge is needed within our community to create an avenue for young people to have a place to go that will ensure their success,” Womack said. “Young people need advocates and they need avenues to be well-rounded.”

Womack said this position is exactly the position that she imagined herself in when she began her college level studies.

“And the reason why is in my own personal life I was already somewhat mentoring and being around young people in a church setting so when the idea was brought to me to work for the Boys and Girls Club it was an interesting idea to get paid for something that I already did in my spare time,” Womack said.

She has lived in both Henry County and Martinsville, though she now resides in the city. She attends Progressive Prayer Temple — where her father is bishop — and she is a minister, choir director of 22 years, church administrator and vice president of Nu-Zoe Ministries. She was on the board of PATHS (Piedmont Access to Health Services) from July 2018 to 2022, a board member of the Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) from Aug. 2018 to 2021, PTO president at Albert Harris Elementary School for the 2011-12 school year to the 2012-13 school year and is a band booster at Martinsville High School.

In the little free time that Womack has she enjoys reading, writing inspirational words and poems and creating music. She plays instruments and write songs but her real passion is singing, she said.

She said she gets her love of creating music from her mother, who passed in 2017.

“She could sing in two or three different languages ... and she just always was a promoter of music,” Womack said.