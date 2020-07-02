You want to buy locally grown produce? Harvest Foundation grant provides access from home

To make purchases, a customer registers on the “Join” page of the website. The information asked for is name, email address, home address and phone number, and the customer sets a username and password.

All purchases, no matter from which vendor, can be combined into one order and paid for at once on the website. That’s a change from the farmers market, in which people pay the individual vendors.

The website also has a “Vendor Spotlight” section.

A section about Grover Roark, dated June 28, states: “Grover's business is called Deep Creek Farm, and he's been at the Farmers' Market for 18 years ‘at least!’ During the peak season, Grover sells tomatoes, beans, peas, potatoes, cucumbers, beets and greens. Throughout the year, you can also buy honey, preserves, fried apple pies, and dried apples from him.”

The June 21 entry features the three-generation family team of Caitlin Marie Stanley, Cindy Leann Allred Stanley and Gloria Sheffield. They’ve been at the market for seven years, it states, and they sell homemade cookies, bread, muffins, jams, jellies, pickles and pimento cheese.