The final performance of Magna Vista High School’s “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” is today at 3 p.m.
The show is set at the tail end of 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra and Heavy Metal flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip’s last legendary venues, a place where legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and groupies line up for their chance at an autograph. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas). But the rock ‘n’ roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall.
“Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” harkens back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair. This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and others.
People are also reading…
The cast is: Bryson Broadnax (Drew Boley), Caroline Kirby (Sherrie Christian), Emma Metzger (Stacee Jaxx), Lauralee Robinson (Lonny Barnett), Taylor Holland (Dennis Dupree), Mallory Burton (Anita Bath), Brittney Mitchell (Hilda Klinemann), Jahzara Liverpool (Justice Charlier), Nathan Davis (Franz Klinemann), Morgan Amos (Joey Primo & Ensemble), Ny’Aria Hairston (Sherrie’s Mother/Waitress #2 & Ensemble), Bella Clark (Waitress #1 & Ensemble), Taylor Lovette (Waitress #3 & Ensemble), Silvia Price (Constance Sack & Ensemble), Terrilynn Bancroft (Ja’Keith Gill & Ensemble), Hannah Hoppe (Mayor/Bassist & Ensemble), Ethan McLeroy (Guitarist & Ensemble), Elliot Turner (Drummer & Ensemble), Linzie Register (Protestor #1 & Ensemble) and Alisha Winston (Protestor #2 & Ensemble).
The crew is: Bryan Dunn (director, set and lighting); Tehillah Johnson-Munye (music director), Katlyn Kinney (ASM—scenes), Analuisa Frias-Alvarez (ASM—property manager), Lorelei Edmonds (ASM—costume manager), Danielle Agnew (music—stage tracks), Ariana Gravely (lighting) and Hannah Overton (microphones).
The show is 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 8 and older. Tickets cost $8 online and $10 at the door.