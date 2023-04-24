The 2023 First Friday Summer Jam Series, promoted by One Family Productions, will continue its annual tradition in Stuart at the Farmers’ Market pavilion. The series features regional musical acts, food trucks and breweries. Stanburn Winery will serve its wines.

The family-friendly event will be held on the first Friday of May, June, July and August. All events are weather permitting, with a 6 p.m. start time.

The series kickoff on May 5 will feature music by the high energy Liv Sloan & the Diehards. The beverage partners will be Basic City Beer Co. and Stanburn Winery. Pickle & Ash food truck will provide seasonally inspired and locally sourced menu options.

Slick Jr & the Reactors return to the First Friday stage on June 2. The band has been performing in and around Southwest Virginia and Northwest North Carolina since 2012, but its history is much deeper. The members of Slick Jr & the Reactors have been performing together, under various names, since 1989. Paper Dragon Foods from Roanoke will be sell food, Stanburn Winery will provide the wine, and there will be various other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

July 7 will feature regional headliner Striking Copper, the eclectic, familial folk-rock group who combine rhythm-driven rock, haunting vocal arrangements and harmony-rich Americana. Its front women are twins Allie and Jacquie Lee. Bootleg BBQ will serve barbecue with fixings, and there will be a variety of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks.

East Coast performers The Isaac Hadden Project will close out the series on Aug. 4. Palumbo’s Hoagie House will serve dinner, with Stanburn Winery providing wine. Beer and non-alcoholic beverages will also be for sale.

Series sponsors are Patrick County Tourism and Blue Ridge Beverage. Monthly sponsors are Clark Brothers Company, Kreager Woodworking, Clark Gas & Oil and Chip Slate, Attorney-at-Law.

Admission is $5, and children 12 and under are free when with an adult. The gates open at 6 p.m. Updates and details can be found on the One Family Productions social media pages and website, www.onefamilyproductions.org.