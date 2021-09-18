First-grade swimmers are back at Martinsville YMCA

After a year’s delay because of COVID-19, first-graders from Mount Olivet Elementary returned to the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA for swim lessons.

“We are all excited that the first-graders are back at the Y, even if things are a little different,” Pamela Foley, YMCA aquatics director, said in a release.

Typically, schools send two first-grade classes at a time, but for now the program is limited to one class. Dawn Woodgate is the lead instructor for the program.

“This is in order to be able to space the kids out and cut down on crowding in the locker rooms when the kids are changing before heading back to school. Half of the class sits on the bleachers while the other half participates in lessons, then they switch,” Foley said.

If all goes OK, the YMCA plans for first-grade lessons to continue through 2021 and into 2022, with Martinsville City and Carlisle participating as well.

“Swimming is a life skill every child should learn,” she said.