Fleck, Melton take top honors at 'Expressions'

Elain Fleck took Best in Show at the “2022 Expressions” exhibit at Piedmont Arts for “The World Honored One.”

The awards were announced during a reception Friday evening at the museum. Best Lynwood Artist, sponsored by Lynwood Artists, went to “Autumn Angus” by Paula R. Melton.

“Expressions” is an open-entry exhibit that anyone can enter and everyone is welcome to come view at no cost. This year 114 local artists entered art into the exhibit.

The People’s Choice Award will be given at the close of the exhibit. Everyone who visits the museum is able to vote for People’s Choice.

The Piedmont Arts Guild Special Student Award went to Layla Makinley Spencer for “Procrastination.” That award is sponsored by Piedmont Arts Guild in memory of Nancy Barnett, Barbara English, Geri Draper, Phyliss Flemin, Pat Edwards and Anne Peterson.

Other awards were:

Purchase Awards: sponsored by Theresa Bechtel and Dave Meyer: “American Chestnut-2” by Shaleen Miller; sponsored by Suzanne and Rusty Lacy: “Enchantment” by Jennifer Pace Higgins; sponsored by Chris White: “Mid-Autumn” by Gina Louthian-Stanley; sponsored by Alicia and Bill Lantz: “Small Treasures #3” by Patricia T. Carr; and sponsored by Alicia and Bill Lantz: “Making Hay” by Jerry Franklin.

Student: first place, sponsored by Barbara and Andy Parker: “Peter” by Maria Vasquez-Chavez; second place, sponsored by Rosalyn and Max Wingett: “Watercolor Landscape” by Brooke Adams; third place, sponsored by Ruth Kravits: “Little Man” by Claire-Warner Coleman; and Award of Distinction: “The Gas Station” by Braydon Foley.

Drawing: first place, sponsored by Toy and Joe Cobbe: “Mystical Touch” by Genie Elgin; second place, sponsored by Margie and Paul Eason: “Small Treasures #3” by Patricia T. Carr; third place, sponsored by Nancy and John Philpott: “Tudor’s Barn” by Karen Sigmon; and Award of Distinction, sponsored by Nancy and John Philpott: “Hushed” by Jennifer Castro.

Photography: first place, sponsored by Martinsville Eyecare Center: “Enchantment” by Jennifer Pace Higgins; second place, sponsored by Martha S. Cooper: “Untitled” by Steffanie Pinner; third place, sponsored by Martha S. Cooper: “Hanging On” by Thomas Latham; and Award of Distinction: “Tough as Needles” by Amber Rodgers.

3D: first place, sponsored by Randy Robertson in Memory of Dotty Robertson: “An Urn to Die For” by David Lunt; second place, sponsored by Barbara and Guy Stanley: “Handwoven Scarf” by Kathryn Gauldin; third place, sponsored by Rebecca and Mark Crabtree: “Balanced Breakfast” by Mercedes Fleagle; and Award of Distinction: “Supernova” by Nancy Erikson.

Mixed Media: first place, sponsored by Sandra T. Ford in Memory of Jim Ford: “Waiting in the Wind” by Gina Louthian-Stanley; second place, sponsored by Dottie Lewis: “Lullaby” by Mercedes Fleagle; third place, sponsored by Rena DeBerry: “Purging Logic” by Ed Dolinger; and Award of Distinction: “Moments of Silence” by Scott Kitts.

Oil and Acrylic: first place, sponsored by Joe and Brenda Williams: “Fincastle House on Church St.” by Ann Glover; second place, sponsored by Ellen Wood: “Covid & Cancer” by Mark Wright; third place, sponsored by The Jeweler’s Edge: “Springtime in Virginia” by Ashley Ullstein; and Award of Distinction: “A Splash of Azaleas” by Lauri W. Callison.

Watercolor: first place, sponsored by Lucy and A.C. Wilson: “Dobyns View” by Greg Arens; second place, sponsored by Ellen Wood and Linda and Ran Isley: “Nesting” by Patricia T. Carr; third place, sponsored by Shar and Greg Peitz: “New Year’s Parade” by Jerry Franklin; and Awards of Distinction: “Nine Lives” by Emily Goldstein and “San Francisco Alfresco” by Jane Carter Vaughan.

The “Expressions” exhibit will be open through July 29.

Piedmont Arts is located at 215 Starling Ave. in Martinsville and the museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.