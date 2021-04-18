A whole lot of barbecue cooked up in Spencer Penn Centre's annual pig cooking contest

More than 400 pounds of barbecue were cooked, judged, packaged and sold at the Spencer Penn Centre on Saturday. The event started Friday with cookers from around the region set up and began cooking their pigs. "A huge thank you to our cookers for staying up all night and working hard on their pigs, to our volunteers for working hard behind the scenes to make everything happen, to our sponsors for their continued support of Spencer-Penn, and to our amazing friends who helped us sell out by 2 p.m." Spencer Penn Centre Executive Director Susan Sabin said. The entire 400 pounds of barbeque was sold out in about an hour. This year's winners all hailed from North Carolina: