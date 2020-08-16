You are the owner of this article.
Axton family's home is all about the 'the real thing' -- and tomatoes
editor's pick top story

Tomatoes are right at home in the Wilson kitchen in Axton: Their vibrant, bright red fits in perfectly with the unique decor.

Linda and Dennis Wilson have a red-and-white Coca-Cola kitchen, hand-painted by Linda. It’s just part of what is turning into being a Coca-Cola house.

Linda Wilson’s collection started about 40 years ago, when one of her husband’s friends gave her a Coca-Cola clock that he said he just thought she would like.

“What’s neat is Coca-Cola never goes out of style,” Wilson said. “Whereas my friends have done apples and bears and other things in their kitchen and they have to change it out” as those fads go out of style, her Coca-Cola décor remains stylish.

Her hundreds of items come from gifts and her own searches, including at the flea market in Hillsville. Her husband helps in the hunt, she said.

Items she has with the Coca-Cola design include a purse, an airplane, Tic Tac candies, “tons of trays,” a book bag, an ice chest she uses as a television stand in the kitchen and “a lot of Coca-Cola glasses, plates and silverware.

“There’s so much it started going into the spare bedroom, with Coca-Cola curtains, table cloths, lamps and blankets,” she said.

Her husband mostly has been a good sport about the Coke stuff everywhere, but it did take quite a while to convince him on the red countertop in the kitchen. He said it would make the house harder to sell, and she pointed out that they planned on living there for a long, long time.

About 15 years ago, she painted the kitchen cabinets with Coca-Cola logos, bottles, a checkerboard pattern and more. It took about a month, she said. With the kitchen of commission for that long, the couple ate a whole lot of sandwiches.

She “just kind of winged it” as she drew all the designs by hand, some onto paper first, and some directly onto the cabinet doors.

She also added special touches, such as trimming a cabinet with bottle caps, special-ordering Coca-Cola faucet handles and decorating curtain hangers with bottle caps.

Meanwhile, when asked if she drinks the soda, Wilson laughed.

“I did drink Coca-Cola years ago,” she said. “Now I just drink water. You get older,” and tastes change.

A busy kitchen

The Wilson kitchen gets a lot of action this time of year. Linda Wilson spends about four or five weeks straight cooking and preserving tomatoes in various recipes.

Her husband has about 10 to 15 Better Boy tomato plants and four jalapeño plants, she said.

He's got a few tricks up his sleeve for great tomatoes: He buries two calcium-fortified Tums tablets in the ground to protect the tomatoes from blossom-end rot, and he waters them every day it doesn't rain.

The couple use about 200 pounds of tomatoes to can salsa, spaghetti sauce, tomato juice, ketchup and canned tomatoes for soups, she said.

Here, she shares their recipes – and a surprising tip on how to take the burn off your hands after chopping jalapeños: “The best thing to get that hot off your hands is to run your hands through your hair. The natural oils in your hair calms the burning on your skin.”

Preparing tomatoes

Her basic method of preparing tomatoes for sauce, salsa and ketchup is: Drop tomatoes into boiling water. When the skin starts to crack, remove them and put them in a bowl of ice water. That helps them peel easily. Discard the peelings, and squeeze out the core and seeds, keeping just the flesh to use.

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Tomato recipes

Spaghetti sauce

  • 20 pounds tomatoes
  • 1 onion
  • 1 green pepper
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 large can tomato paste
  • Italian seasoning, to taste
  • Prepare tomatoes. Chop onion and green pepper. Mince garlic.
  • Cook all ingredients together, stirring regularly, in an 8-quart pot for 30 to 40 minutes.

Salsa

  • 20 pounds tomatoes
  • ¾ bell pepper
  • 1 purple onion
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 2 big cans tomato paste
  • 7 jalapeños
  • 3 TBS fresh cilantro
  • 2 lemons
  • Prepare tomatoes. Chop tomatoes, pepper and onion small. Mince garlic and cilantro. For hot salsa, mince jalapeños as they are; for mild salsa, remove the ribs and seeds from jalapeños before mincing. If fresh cilantro is not available, use 4 tablespoons dried.
  • Mix all ingredients together. Squeeze into that the juice of two lemons, then mix again.

Ketchup

  • 24 pounds tomatoes
  • 3 cups chopped onion
  • 3 cups cider vinegar
  • 1 ½ cups brown sugar
  • 4 tsp. cloves
  • 1 ½ tsp. allspice
  • Emulsify tomatoes in blender until they turn into juice. Stir all ingredients together. Cook, in batches if needed, for 1 to 2 hours, letting it boil gently for 20 minutes, then reducing heat and stirring, then letting boil gently for 20 minutes, and repeating, until the mixture thickens. Once it’s finished, strain it through cheesecloth to remove any lumps.
