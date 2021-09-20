Fair food may not be good for the waistline but can be 'good for the soul'

The Henry County Fair will bring some much-needed entertainment, as well as some calorie-laden food to our area, to start this year's fall season.
And everyone has a favorite that could be based on anyhing. We took an informal survey among area residents, and it was clear they agreed on one thing: They were looking forward to the midway’s treats.
“I like the funnel cake. It’s not healthy at all, and I’m fine with it” said Michael Patterson, 35, of Ridgeway.
Timothy Greigg, 25, of Bassett, said, “My favorite fair food is definitely the smoked turkey legs. The calories are not as important as the taste.”
Kristie Alley, 34, of Bassett, said, “My favorite fair food is funnel cake. It’s fair-day. I don’t care about the calories.”
The Henry County Fair’s website promises food from Cole Rides, which is located in Covington and for 25 years has been in business of supplying rides and food for fairs in North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia, its website says.
But an attempt to reach out to Cole about what might be on the menu when the fair gets under way Wednesday on the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway drew no response.
The fair’s website promises traditional food items for sale, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, and frozen lemonade. Colerides.com lists whole pizzas, fried Oreos and candy apples as fan favorites.
But really there’s not much mystery to creating these traditional temptations.
Funnel cakes are made from mixing flour, eggs, milk and baking powder into a batter, which is then poured into cooking oil and deep fried. The cakes are usually then topped with powdered sugar and fruit or chocolate.
Cotton candy is simply made from spinning melted sugar and food coloring.
But here we put caution on the menu, too.
A group of registered dietitians put together a list for the International Diabetes Center that can be found on healthpartners.com. One plain 3-ounce funnel cake packs a punch of 356 calories. Add powdered sugar and a fruit or chocolate topping, and one funnel cake contains more than 760 calories by itself, according to Webmd.com.
So that one treat contains more than a third of a person’s recommended daily 2000 calories.
One turkey drumstick with the skin contains 363 calories, and five deep-fried Oreos contain 841 calories, Webmd reports.
According to healthline.com, a 155-pound person would need to walk 4 miles in an hour to burn just 352 calories. To burn off the calories of five deep-fried Oreos, that same person would have to walk more than 8 miles.
A serving of cotton candy has 220 calories, which is the least number of calories compared to those foods previously mentioned, according to the International Diabetes Center list.
Ashley Sebastian, 35, of Bassett said that the cotton candy is her favorite and, regarding the calorie count, added. “That is really interesting, but I wouldn’t care about the calories anyway.”
James Millner, 51, of Bassett, said, “I like the smoked turkey legs, I like funnel cake, the pizza and the lemonade. I'll work the calories off.”
Fair food is not great for anyone’s waistline. However, walking at the fair and staying active can help counteract some of the unhealthy food.
As Tyler McDaniel, 20, of Fieldale, said, “My favorite is a funnel cake. They are good for the soul.”