Fair food may not be good for the waistline but can be 'good for the soul'

The Henry County Fair will bring some much-needed entertainment, as well as some calorie-laden food to our area, to start this year's fall season.

And everyone has a favorite that could be based on anyhing. We took an informal survey among area residents, and it was clear they agreed on one thing: They were looking forward to the midway’s treats.

“I like the funnel cake. It’s not healthy at all, and I’m fine with it” said Michael Patterson, 35, of Ridgeway.

Timothy Greigg, 25, of Bassett, said, “My favorite fair food is definitely the smoked turkey legs. The calories are not as important as the taste.”

Kristie Alley, 34, of Bassett, said, “My favorite fair food is funnel cake. It’s fair-day. I don’t care about the calories.”

The Henry County Fair’s website promises food from Cole Rides, which is located in Covington and for 25 years has been in business of supplying rides and food for fairs in North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia, its website says.

But an attempt to reach out to Cole about what might be on the menu when the fair gets under way Wednesday on the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway drew no response.