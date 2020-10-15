Squeezing out some fun

A gift from an uncle has turned into an annual tradition for a community.

Noel “Carroll” Garrett of Mountain Valley has his uncle’s old apple press that was made in the 1860s. It has been put to good use: For the past seven or eight years, men from the Mountain Valley community make cider together at his house, then indulge in a feast of a lunch afterward.

Before a recent Saturday’s cider-making, Garrett picked up 50 bushels of apples from Wade’s Orchard in Patrick County. Apple boxes lined the back of a garage, behind the apple press, which was surrounded by men.

All those apples would reduce down to just about 75 gallons of cider, and several barrels of apple scraps would go to feed area farm animals.

The large press fills about half the single-car garage. It has two wooden barrels with iron hoppers and wheels. Apples are dumped into a hopper on top, and turning a wheel activates the grinder.

After they are ground, the apple pieces fall into a barrel where they are pressed. The press is activated by a wheel controlled by four handles to which the men sometimes apply a wooden lever to create more force. Juice flows into a bowl below the press.