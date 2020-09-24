Matt Kendall's favorite recipes

Shrimp Potato Salad

5 medium red potatoes

6 cups water

3 TBS seafood seasoning

1 TBS salt

1 pound cooked shrimp

¼ cup chopped green onions

2 oz. (1 jar) chopped diced pimientos, drained

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. cider vinegar

½ tsp. salt, or more to taste

Place the potatoes in a large saucepan; add the water, seafood seasoning and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 25 minutes.

Add the shrimp; cover and cook for 5 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and potatoes are tender. Drain. Peel and dice potatoes. Peel and devein shrimp; cut into pieces.

In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, shrimp, onions and pimientos. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar and sugar. Add to potato mixture; gently toss to coat. Season with additional salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving

Beer can chicken

Whole chicken

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Lemon

½ can beer or ½ can soda

Favorite sauce

This works best if you have the rack for cooking but can work without.

Rinse Chicken, coat with olive oil and salt and pepper.

Place chicken on top of ½ can of beer or soda.

Cut lemon into a plug shape and plug top of chicken to help hold in steam.

While cooking, put your favorite sauce on chicken occasionally and let it “melt” over meat.

Cooking: It normally takes 2 hours at 350 in oven. I generally cook mine on the Pellet Grill at 300 for 3 hours. Smoke it a little in the beginning if you prefer. Most importantly, cook chicken to internal temp of 165. Finally, let chicken rest for 15 minutes lightly covered before carving.

Simple Prime Rib

Rib roast

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Traeger Prime Rib Rub (optional)

Rosemary

Coat ribeye roast with olive oil. I use Traeger Prime Rib Rub to coat after oil. If you don’t have this, salt and pepper work just fine. Then add rosemary (I use rosemary often on beef). Place in oven or pellet grill at 250 degrees and cook until internal temperature is 120 degrees. Remove from heat and cover with foil for 30 minutes rest. Slice and serve. You should also find your own recipe to make your ajus from the drippings, and of course you need horseradish tops it off.

Tomato Pie

1 9-inch pie shell (I use frozen)

3 or 4 tomatoes, cut in half horizontally, squeezed to remove excess juice, roughly chopped, to yield approximately 3 cups chopped tomatoes

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 cup sliced basil or a sprinkle of Italian seasoning

2 cups grated cheese (such as use white cheeses)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. Texas Pete

Freshly ground black pepper

Pre-baked the crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

If you are using a store-bought pie shell, follow the directions on the package for pre-baking, or pre-bake it in the oven for about 8 to 10 minutes (a little longer for a frozen pie shell), until lightly browned.

Salt and drain the tomatoes: Lightly salt the chopped tomatoes and set them in a colander over a bowl to drain while you are pre-baking the crust.

Squeeze as much moisture as you can out of the chopped tomatoes, using either paper towels, a clean dish towel, or a potato ricer.

Layer pre-baked pie shell with onions, tomatoes, basil: Sprinkle a layer of chopped onion over the bottom of your pre-baked pie crust shell.

Spread the drained chopped tomatoes over the onions. Sprinkle the sliced basil over the tomatoes.

Make cheese mixture, spread over tomatoes: In a medium bowl, mix together the grated cheese, mayonnaise, Tabasco, a sprinkling of freshly ground black pepper.

The mixture should be the consistency of a gooey snowball. Spread the cheese mixture over the tomatoes.

Place in oven or pellet grill and bake at 350 degrees until browned and bubbly, anywhere from 25 to 45 minutes.