WATCH NOW: How do you cook your corn? Let us count the ways.

Microwaved

Pam Randall, Jeffrey Belcher and Donna Prillaman microwave ears of corn. Leave them in the husk, cut off the bottom and microwave for 3 or 4 minutes for one or two ears. The husk and most silks slide off easily.

Sometimes Hank Martin microwaves it in the husk, and other times he shucks the corn, puts butter, salt and pepper on it, and wraps it in clear wrap to microwave.

Tangie Fisher Duncan goes through a few more steps to microwave corn: Soak in the husk. Place in a glass dish with 2 inches of water and microwave for 15 to 20 minutes. Sharon McDonald-Peters does the same, but microwaving on high for 7 minutes.

Beth Deatherage wraps corn in a wet paper towel before microwaving. Brenda Williams does the same, with 1 minute for each ear of corn and 1 more minute “for the microwave” regardless of how many ears.

Creamed or fried