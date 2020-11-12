WATCH NOW: Making a little bread

Recipes

Marie Davis and Erica Enniss can't part with the secret recipe for their family bread, but they do have several others they can share.

White Jello Fruit Christmas Salad

1 bar cream cheese

1 (20 oz. can) crushed pineapple

1 (20 oz. can) fruit cocktail, drained

2 cups mini white marshmallows

8 oz. extra creamy Cool Whip

2 (small boxes) lemon gelatin mix

Make gelatin as directed on box. Refrigerate until it begins to cool and gel. Stir with a spoon to check consistency.

Drain pineapple and save juice. Use part of the juice to cream the cheese.

Stir in other ingredients, then pour in gelatin and stir until evenly blended. Refrigerate for 3 hours before serving.

Scandinavian Almond Bars

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. almond extract

Milk

½ cup sliced almonds, coarsely chopped

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Stir together flour, baking powder, salt in a large mixing bowl. Beat butter until softened;, add sugar, and beat until fluffy. Add egg and almond extract, beating well. Add flour mixture, beating until well mixed.

Divide dough into fourths. Form each into a 12-inch roll. Place rolls 4 to 5 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet and flatten until 3 inches wide. Brush with milk. Sprinkle with almond slices.

Bake (preheated) 325° for 12-14 mins, until edges are lightly brown. While cookies are still warm cut diagonally into 1-inch strips. Makes 48.

Georgia-Style Brunswick Stew

2 lbs. chicken or pork, or combination, cooked and diced

3 (15.5 oz.) cans cream-style corn

2 to 3 cups diced potatoes, cooked

2 cans lima beans

1 1/2 cups ketchup

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

3 to 4 TBS bacon drippings

2 TBS Worchestershire sauce

Salt, to taste

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

1 tsp. hot sauce

Put all of the ingredients in a stockpot or Dutch oven over high heat and bring to boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan; simmer until hot and bubbly.

Buddig Ball

1 block cream cheese

1 package Buddig Beef, chopped

1 TBS Worchestershire sauce

Mix all ingredients together (with hands). Form into a ball.

Serve with Vegetable Garden Ritz crackers.