WATCH NOW: Making a little bread

Famous Collinsville bread-baker Marie Davis had nourished the same sourdough bread starter since 1983, until that big storm last month when the refrigerator went out.
The starter that makes that one-of-a-kind bread she had cultivated for 37 years — even leaving with caretakers when she went on vacations – was spoiled and could not be used.
Good thing her granddaughter Erica Davis Enniss of Riner just had begun following in her footsteps in bread-making. Enniss was able to give her grandmother back some of that special family secret recipe sourdough starter she had received in June.
That’s when Ennis had decided to learn how to make the bread her grandmother is known for and people in this area have come to love. She calls it "Grandma Bread."
There was a time Davis was making 42 loaves of bread a week, but now, at age 94, she is making half that. Her granddaughter is taking it gradually: She started with making six loaves a week in the summer, and now is up to a dozen.
It all started in 1983, when Davis retired as a bank officer for First Bassett Bank. The late Mary Winn told her she would need something to do in her retirement, so she gave her a batch of that sourdough starter plus the well-guarded recipe.
Winn lived across the street from her friends Reggie and Janet Fulcher, and the Fulchers always had some of Winn’s bread to share, Davis recalled.
Getting started
Starter is a yeast-based leavener used as an ingredient in bread dough to make the bread rise, plus to give the bread a depth and richness of flavor. It is a mixture of water, yeast and food to feed the yeast. Every few days, the baker feeds the starter with more flour, sugar and/or potato flakes, then takes a measured amount to make fresh bread.
When flour became scarce at the height of the pandemic, the bread’s fans kept Davis and Ennis supplied. Neighbors ordered Davis some over the internet. People as far away as Norfolk and Richmond climbed deep into the deepest reaches of store shelves for the remaining sacks other customers had overlooked and mailed them to the women.
Davis just used that one specific brand she always has, and her granddaughter also remains loyal to that brand.
“Nothing will ever change,” Enniss said. “She’s got it down to a science, so I’m carrying it on.”
What’s now a science, though, was developed through the arts of creativity and experimentation. Throughout the years Davis has tweaked that recipe until it became unduplicatable.
The bread is similar to Southern Sourdough Bread (a common recipe that feeds the starter with sugar and potato flakes), but taller and spongier, with a delicate crust and a finer taste.
Although both women follow the recipe exactly, they adapt each batch to the variable factors of the weather, which affect the results.
“If you have a storm, thunder and lightning, then your bread comes right up” during the rising, Davis said. “Why that is, I don’t know.” They also keep their work areas hot for proper rising.
A long process
Davis makes nine loaves each Wednesday and a dozen each Friday. She misses an entire night of sleep each time.
“I wouldn’t dare go to sleep” in between the breadmaking steps, she said.
The process starts around 8 a.m., when she gets the jars of starter out of the refrigerator and adds a few ingredients to feed the yeast. At around 6:30 or 7 p.m., she makes the dough, leaves it to rise and greases the pans.
Then the dough is punched down and left to rise again.
“When I finish that, I have half an hour to rest my legs, then get ready to start baking at 4:30 in the morning,” she said.
She bakes two loaves at a time, finishing at 9:30 or 10 a.m. Instead of resting, though, she has people coming by to pick up loaves.
It’s an all-night process, instead of daytime work, because people prefer to have fresh bread early, rather than in the evening, she said.
It’s also a regular process, constantly repeated. The only times her grandmother has not made bread on her appointed days have been if she’s been sick, or in the most severe of weather conditions, Ennis said.
“If you have bread going, you have to let the bread rule you,” Davis said.
The new baker
Enniss, the daughter of Kevin Davis and Debbie Martin, is a 2005 graduate of Bassett High School. Her husband is Jeff Enniss, the son of Jim and Dee Enniss, who used to live on Knollwood Drive in the city. The couple have a 20-month-old daughter, Emersyn, whom they call “Eme” (pronounced “Emmie”).
Enniss grew up spending weekends at her grandmother’s house, and cooking was a big part of that time together.
When the bread was being made, “sometimes it was torture when you couldn’t tear into the loaves,” she said. “My fondest childhood memories, everything I learned about cooking, I learned from my grandmother.”
Her grandmother would give her and her sister little pinches of dough, she said. They would put different ingredients into them and bake them. It kept the children occupied while she was busy baking.
When the pandemic hit, keeping Enniss, a horsewoman, at home, she had the time to start baking, she said.
“A lightbulb went off in me: If I didn’t do it...” eventually there wouldn’t be anyone to carry on the tradition, she said.
She asked her grandmother for lessons, which she videotaped to be able to watch again and again. She also, of course, got a jar of starter and the secret recipe.
She gave the first loaf she made to her grandmother.
Through photographs and writings on Facebook, “I keep a record of my journey with it,” Enniss said.
Making bread “brings you closer to people. It brings you closer to the community,” said Ennis, who has seen old friends and acquaintances more now that she’s making bread than in years.
“I feel real honored that she’s doing this,” Davis said. “It makes me feel real good.”
New generation
Enniss keeps six jars of starter going, four that are used to make loaves and two as backup. She doesn’t work through the night like her grandmother does, but rather allows herself a nap. Once she has made the dough at night, she sleeps on the couch while it’s rising, then gets back up at 2 a.m. to finish with the rest.
She started slowly, gradually increasing the number of loaves she makes.
Pointing to her grandmother, she said, “She wasn’t kidding when she said you develop your bread muscle” from all the kneading. Both make their bread entirely by hand, without the use of a mixer.
“She’s a fast learning,” Davis said. “You’ve got to want to do bread.”
