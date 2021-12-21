Forget a white Christmas -- it's black Christmas trees that are the trend these days

This Christmas, a growing number of ornaments, embellishments and lights are shining from their backdrops of black Christmas trees.

Jessica Brooks Minter of Ridgeway is in on the trend without having realized it was a trend.

“I have a living room with black furniture and thought a black tree would look good in there, so I started on Pinterest and fell in love with them, mentioned it to my husband once and he ordered one for me; I decorated it, and love it,” she said.

Her tree is laden with sparkling gold ornaments and sprays and several large white poinsettias with gold glitter, highlighted by gleaming golden-white ribbon cascading down and a glittery gold spray atop.

Minter said she thought a black tree would look good in her living room, where the furniture is black and the theme is “woodland.”

She started with rose gold ribbon “that helps give it more dimension.” She hung gold ornaments next, using some black ornaments as well as filler, and then added the poinsettia picks “to fill in holes and add texture.”

The gold topper “is a combination of the different picks, which ties into the rest of the tree and adds height,” Minter said.

A black Christmas tree “is a great background for all colors,” said artist Kimberly Boyd, who also has one. “Accent [it] with different textured ornaments and lots of lights.”

She chose a black tree because “I wanted something different,” she said. She knew what she was getting into, because two of her adult children have black trees, and “they are beautiful.”

Boyd said the skinny black tree she got was just the right size to not take up too much floor space in the living room, since she uses the space for different art stations. It goes well with her taupe and red living room.

Her tree is decorated with purple and red ornaments, for which black provides the perfect backdrop. They are her favorite colors, so she already had plenty on hand: balls, red beaded garland, purple and crystal stars along with some red stars and purple icicles. The white lights make it all gleam.

“The only ornament on my tree that isn’t purple or red is a boxer that is in memory of my furbaby, Mischa, who passed away in October. She was 13 1/2 and the sweetest,” Boyd said.

She could not find a topper to suit her tree, “so I painted a purple and red dragon on the inside of a cereal box,” she said.

Walter Sheppard of Martinsville bought a black one by mistake a years ago and “decided to put it up anyway. Using only clear lights and crystal ornaments with a few gold ones, it really looked good.”

However, his wife didn’t like the idea of a black Christmas tree, he said, so they gave it away and went back to traditional green.

The first black Christmas tree Michelle Graham of Bassett saw was from a couple who were in the funeral business. However, that tree was no sign of mourning: Adorned with silver and gold ornaments, it “was breathtakingly beautiful,” she said.

The black Christmas tree Janeise Burks-Collins’ daughter India Shanna Wright put up for her was the perfect adornment for her neutral-and-black living room.

“It is gorgeous,” said Burks-Collins, who also has a green tree in the sunroom of her Collinsville home.

Wright said she put up the “non traditional black tree ... for no particular reason than a Buffalo plaid theme.

“Jesus is the reason for the season always,” Wright said.

Lara Blair of Martinsville had a black tree for years, which she kept up from October through January and redecorated for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Yule. Then she switched to a white one for a few years. She said she is back to a black tree this year.

Nationwide, black Christmas trees have been growing in popularity over the past few years. An internet search for information shows several articles from national publications published in 2018, saying that they started becoming trendy the year before.

In a Nov. 29, 2018, Fox News article by Jennifer Earl, Wayfair spokesperson Julie Cassetina said black pictures of Christmas trees really took off in 2017, so by 2018 the trees were being snapped up by consumers. Treetopia told Earl that the company then was selling seven styles of black trees, including Tuxedo Black, Stiletto Black Pencil and Blue Ombre.

Today.com on Dec. 13, 2018, called them “the hot new trend” and also interviewed the Wayfair spokesperson, who said the company at the time offered more than 80 styles of black trees. Wayfair could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

People Magazine and Good Morning America were among other news and entertainment sources that reported on black trees in 2018.

Susan Henderson of Martinsville does not have a black Christmas tree, but she has her own holiday delight: her black cat, Luna, perched in the branches of her white Christmas tree.

Holly Kozelsky writes for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at hkozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801 ext. 2430.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.