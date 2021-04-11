Fundraiser scheduled for Bassett teen with lymphoma

A fundraiser for Xander Wilson at the Bassett Moose Lodge set for May 16 is getting bigger and better every day, now with a paint party and silent auction included.

Wilson is a Bassett High School honors senior who also takes classes from Patrick Henry Community College through the ACE program. He is undergoing chemotherapy treatments battling Hodgkins Lymphoma, and his family needs help with medical expenses and the costs of travel, food and lodging to be with him.

Doors to the event will open at 1 p.m., and the painting will start at 2 p.m. Wilson’s grandmother, artist Linda Wilson, will lead students step by step to paint a lighthouse scene. The cost to take the classes is a $25 donation to the cause. To register, call the teacher at 276-806-9683 or email her at lindaleewilson@comcast.net.

To donate items for the auction, contact organizer Sunday Wise at 276-224-0375 or eventsbysunday@yahoo.com.

Brenda Feeny, who had owned the Sewing Studio in Martinsville, got right on board with the event.