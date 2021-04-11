Fundraiser scheduled for Bassett teen with lymphoma

A fundraiser for Xander Wilson at the Bassett Moose Lodge set for May 16 is getting bigger and better every day, now with a paint party and silent auction included.
Wilson is a Bassett High School honors senior who also takes classes from Patrick Henry Community College through the ACE program. He is undergoing chemotherapy treatments battling Hodgkins Lymphoma, and his family needs help with medical expenses and the costs of travel, food and lodging to be with him.
Doors to the event will open at 1 p.m., and the painting will start at 2 p.m. Wilson’s grandmother, artist Linda Wilson, will lead students step by step to paint a lighthouse scene. The cost to take the classes is a $25 donation to the cause. To register, call the teacher at 276-806-9683 or email her at lindaleewilson@comcast.net.
To donate items for the auction, contact organizer Sunday Wise at 276-224-0375 or eventsbysunday@yahoo.com.
Brenda Feeny, who had owned the Sewing Studio in Martinsville, got right on board with the event.
"When I saw this was Linda’s grandson my heart went out to her," Feeny said. "She is a talented crafter, and when we did a service event in the store making dresses for little girls she made several. So I just wanted to pay it forward."
Feeny donated a jewel-toned, blue-and-green dress in a girls' size 8, a tooth fairy pillow and a fabric basket with a unicorn on it.
"I hope the fundraiser is a huge success," she said. "I’m just a crafter hoping someone will buy my donated items for more than what they are worth, as their [the family's] expenses will probably be substantial."
"I know first hand how much of a financial burden this kind of situation can be," Wise said. "Ten years ago when my mother was battling cancer we had nowhere to turn to for even the smallest assistance, so anytime that I can help someone in this situation, I feel moved to do so."
The Bassett Moose Lodge is at 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett.
