Garden clubs give students activity books based on Paw Path Pollinator Garden project
AHES students show their Paw Path activity books

AHES students show their new "Paws, Plants and Pollinators" activity books: NyAsia Richardson, Phylicity Huff, YaMauria Reynolds, Jacere Thomas, Chamilia Nakhle, Luis Hernandez, Alondra Henandez, Layce Everhart, Haley Weaver, Quandel Richards, Albert Harris Elementary School Principal Renee Brown, Garden Club of Virginia First Vice President Debbie Lewis, teacher Amy Gravely, Martinsville Garden Club President Kimberly Snyder, Jasmine Hairston, MGC Conservation and Paw Path Chair Becky Farrar, teacher Anita Byrd, GSC Conservation chair Jill Dickens, GCS President Nancy Baker and Briana Martin.

 Holly Kozelsky

Each area fourth-grader has received a coloring book that teaches about plants and conservation.

Martinsville Garden Club and the Garden Study Club have given a copy of “Paws, Plants and Pollinators Activity – Coloring Book” to each fourth-grade student and teacher in Martinsville, Henry County and Carlisle schools.

The book is a continuation of the clubs’ joint educational efforts revolving around the Paw Path Pollinator Garden at the Smith River Sport Complex to foster conservation and education about native plants and pollinators and their vital role in the ecosystem.

The book was given to the students with the hope it would serve as a resource for teaching plant or conservation science during the school year.

It’s not just for home or the classroom – the book’s last page has a scavenger hunt to be used along the trail, through looking at the native plants and educational signs.

The clubs started the project in 2014. Funding was through The Garden Club of Virginia’s Bessie Bocock Carter Conservation Award, and Virginia Naturalists, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Dan River Basin Association and the Magna Vista High School Warrior Tech Program are partners in the project. Art in the book is by students of area middle school and high schools.

