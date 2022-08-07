Genie Elgin's "Mystical Touch" wins People's Choice Award

It’s been just since her retirement that Genie Elgin has been able to devote herself to art — and that dedication has been rewarded with the People’s Choice award at Piedmont Arts for one of her pieces.

She retired from the Martinsville post office in 2018. She first heard about Piedmont Arts’ Expressions exhibit, she said, when Piedmont Arts supporter Will Gravely was at the post office one day and encouraged her to enter her art in it.

Genie Elgin has been participating in Expressions since 2018 and has one multiple awards throughout the years. This year she was awarded first place in drawing and the People’s Choice award for her drawing “Mystical Touch.” People’s Choice is voted on by visitors to the museum throughout the time Expressions is open, and the winner is announced on its closing day, which was July 29.

“Mystical Touch” is a pencil drawing of a hand, modeled after Elgin’s own hand, with butterflies alighted upon it. The background of the drawing features detailed depictions of plants and flowers and a chameleon, lady bugs, a bee and caterpillars.

“I’m just so grateful to the people,” Elgin said. “Because working with people in customer service for over 40 years … I’ve always liked people, and by them voting for me it just meant a whole lot.”

She has been into art since she was 4 years old, she said, growing up in an artistic family. That exposed her to different artistic formats throughout her early childhood. “Any free -time in my whole life” was spent drawing or making some kind of art, she said.

Having won for art judged by professionals and by area residents, Elgin said, “when its judged, you feel like your hard work paid off for all the hours that you’ve been trying to have time for your skill or talent … It just feels good.”

She was excited to have more time to work on her art after retirement, she said.

Along with running her art business, Genie’s Art, which she started in May 2018, Elgin teaches art and craft classes at multiple locations in the area including the Spencer-Penn Centre, various branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library and Piedmont Arts.

Her friend Jennifer DeLong, the owner of Sweetcakes Bakery in Collinsville, was the first person to commission an art piece from Elgin after she started Genie’s Art. The commission was a painting for her bakery when it was brand new. DeLong also offered to let her hang other pieces on the wall for sale to customers.

Jan Harrison, an early childhood education instructor at Patrick & Henry Community College and a schoolmate of Elgin, suggested that she start hosting paint parties. Elgin began by holding classes at Harrison’s church and then she began holding classes for other people.

Spencer Penn Centre Executive Director Susan Sabin was one of the people who invited Elgin to hold classes. She has been holding classes at Spencer-Penn since 2018 and just finished a summer class last week.

“The morning light is the best,” Elgin said. She enjoys just taking out paper and pencil and sitting by a window in her house, using the natural sunlight instead of the harsher light of lamps.

She likes to experiment with all kinds of mediums, she said, from her pencil drawings, to oil pastel, acrylic, watercolor, Prismacolor pencils and charcoal. She also does a lot of crafting as well.

In her pool room, Elgin has displayed a Elvis caricature made from clay pots stacked on top of each other and painted. She uses smaller pots that hang from strings as hands and feet and has made multiple versions; one other piece resembles Dolly Parton.

“I don’t know how my husband puts up with me, because its art 24-seven,” Elgin said.

Yet it was her husband, Mike Elgin, who bought her her first box of Prismacolor pencils.

“My husband has always encouraged me,” she said. “He bought me my first French easel … He’s just been real encouraging for forever.”