Getting to know Arianna Kuhn

Piedmont Profile
Name: Dr. Arianna Kuhn
Age: 32
Family: Jane Kuhn and Drew Kuhn, parents; Theresa, Olivia and Jayden Kuhn, siblings
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s degree in biology from Villanova University; a PhD in biology through a partnership between the City University of New York Graduate Center and the American Museum of Natural History; and a post-doctoral fellowship through the University of Lethbridge
Occupation: Virginia Museum of Natural History Assistant Curator of Herpetology
Hobbies: Riding her bike, hiking, running and reading
Favorite book: “Dune” by Frank Herbert, “Handbook of Salamanders: The Salamanders of the United States, of Canada, and of Lower California” by Sherman C. Bishop and “Herpetological Collecting and Collections Management” by John E. Simmons
Favorite movie: “La Planète sauvage” (“Fantastic Planet”)
Favorite food: Strawberries grown in Alberta, Canada
Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up, having a “fancy coffee” and taking her bike to a trail to ride on
Ideal Saturday night: Heading into one of the nearby bigger cities to visit used bookstores and thrift shops before having a nice meal