Getting to know Arianna Kuhn

Arianna Kuhn

Arianna Kuhn is the new Virginia Museum of Natural History Assistant Curator of Herpetology.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Dr. Arianna Kuhn

Age: 32

Family: Jane Kuhn and Drew Kuhn, parents; Theresa, Olivia and Jayden Kuhn, siblings

Lives: Martinsville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s degree in biology from Villanova University; a PhD in biology through a partnership between the City University of New York Graduate Center and the American Museum of Natural History; and a post-doctoral fellowship through the University of Lethbridge

Occupation: Virginia Museum of Natural History Assistant Curator of Herpetology

Hobbies: Riding her bike, hiking, running and reading

Favorite book: “Dune” by Frank Herbert, “Handbook of Salamanders: The Salamanders of the United States, of Canada, and of Lower California” by Sherman C. Bishop and “Herpetological Collecting and Collections Management” by John E. Simmons

Favorite movie: “La Planète sauvage” (“Fantastic Planet”)

Favorite food: Strawberries grown in Alberta, Canada

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up, having a “fancy coffee” and taking her bike to a trail to ride on

Ideal Saturday night: Heading into one of the nearby bigger cities to visit used bookstores and thrift shops before having a nice meal

