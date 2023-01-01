 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Bernadette Moore

Bernadette Moore

Bernadette Moore is the Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions and Marketing.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Bernadette Moore

Age: 41

Family: Eric Moore, husband

Lives: Martinsville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in painting and printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University

Occupation: Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions and Marketing

Hobbies: Making art, going to concerts, reading and decorating

Favorite book: Any book by David Sedaris

Favorite movie: “It” (either version)

Favorite food: Chicken and dumplings

Ideal Saturday morning: Drinking coffee, watching TV and hanging out with her husband

Ideal Saturday night: Going to a concert or music performance

