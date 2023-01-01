Getting to know Bernadette Moore

Piedmont Profile
Name: Bernadette Moore
Age: 41
Family: Eric Moore, husband
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in painting and printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University
Occupation: Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions and Marketing
Hobbies: Making art, going to concerts, reading and decorating
Favorite book: Any book by David Sedaris
Favorite movie: “It” (either version)
Favorite food: Chicken and dumplings
Ideal Saturday morning: Drinking coffee, watching TV and hanging out with her husband
Ideal Saturday night: Going to a concert or music performance