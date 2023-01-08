 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting to know Daniel Guenther

  • 0
Daniel Guenther

Daniel Guenther is the pastor of Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile Name: Daniel Guenther

Age: 30

Family: Matthew and Margaret Guenther, father and mother; Ethan Guenther, brother; Maurice and Elizabeth West, grandparents

Lives: Collinsville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in history from Davidson College and a master’s degree in divinity from Emory University

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Occupation: Smith Memorial United Methodist Church pastor

Hobbies: Drinking coffee with friends, working out, playing video games, listening to podcasts, reading, writing, hiking and spending time with people he cares about

Favorite book: The Bible and “Rules for a Knight” by Ethan Hawk

People are also reading…

Favorite movie: “Gladiator”

Favorite food: Pizza

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up, working out, having a big breakfast, working on a literary project and hanging out with friends

Ideal Saturday night: Thinking about and mentally preparing for the next day’s service

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Landon Hill honored

Landon Hill honored

Martinsville Fire & EMS Firefighter Landon Hill was awarded the Patrick & Henry Community College 2022 EMS Preceptor of the Year award.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert