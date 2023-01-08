Getting to know Daniel Guenther

Piedmont Profile Name: Daniel Guenther
Age: 30
Family: Matthew and Margaret Guenther, father and mother; Ethan Guenther, brother; Maurice and Elizabeth West, grandparents
Lives: Collinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history from Davidson College and a master’s degree in divinity from Emory University
Occupation: Smith Memorial United Methodist Church pastor
Hobbies: Drinking coffee with friends, working out, playing video games, listening to podcasts, reading, writing, hiking and spending time with people he cares about
Favorite book: The Bible and “Rules for a Knight” by Ethan Hawk
People are also reading…
Favorite movie: “Gladiator”
Favorite food: Pizza
Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up, working out, having a big breakfast, working on a literary project and hanging out with friends
Ideal Saturday night: Thinking about and mentally preparing for the next day’s service