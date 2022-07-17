 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Julian Mei

Julian Mei at home

Julian Mei bought his dream house right before the pandemic and has been slowly renovating it.

 MONIQUE HOLLAND, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

Name: Julian Mei

Age: 41

Lives: Martinsville

Family: Mary Rives Brown, mother; the late Angelo Mei, father; Angelo Mei and Alex Mei, brothers

Education: Martinsville High School, Virginia Commonwealth University

Occupation: Real estate salesperson at Berry Elliott Realtors

Hobbies: Painting, gardening, writing, interior design, reading

Favorite book: “The Brothers Karamazov” by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Favorite movie: Batman (1989)

Favorite food: Pizza from Domino’s

Ideal Friday night: Relaxing with close friends

Ideal Saturday morning: Gardening and listening to classical music

