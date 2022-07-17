Getting to know Julian Mei

Name: Julian Mei
Age: 41
Lives: Martinsville
Family: Mary Rives Brown, mother; the late Angelo Mei, father; Angelo Mei and Alex Mei, brothers
Education: Martinsville High School, Virginia Commonwealth University
Occupation: Real estate salesperson at Berry Elliott Realtors
Hobbies: Painting, gardening, writing, interior design, reading
Favorite book: “The Brothers Karamazov” by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Favorite movie: Batman (1989)
Favorite food: Pizza from Domino’s
Ideal Friday night: Relaxing with close friends
Ideal Saturday morning: Gardening and listening to classical music