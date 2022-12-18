 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting to know Kimberly Keller-Bonacci

  • 0
Kimberly Keller-Bonacci

Kimberly Keller-Bonacci is the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Uptown Entreprenurial Development Manager.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Kimberly Keller-Bonacci

Age: 26

Family: Nathan Bonacci, husband; Cindy and Tommy Keller, parents; Greg Keller, brother

Lives: Franklin County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Education: Franklin County School System; associate’s degree in applied science and general studies from Patrick and Henry Community College; and bachelor’s degree in environmental science with a minor in business from Ferrum College

Occupation: Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager

Hobbies: Quilting, photography, spending time with family and playing with her dog Gus

People are also reading…

Favorite movie: “Sweet Home Alabama,” “What a Girl Wants” or any Hallmark Christmas movie

Favorite food: Tacos

Ideal Saturday morning: Going to the farmer’s market, getting some “local goodies” and then enjoying the rest of the day shopping and spending time with family and friends

Ideal Saturday night: Staying home to cook a homemade meal with her husband and enjoy time together with their dog Gus

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert