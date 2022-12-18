Getting to know Kimberly Keller-Bonacci

Piedmont Profile
Name: Kimberly Keller-Bonacci
Age: 26
Family: Nathan Bonacci, husband; Cindy and Tommy Keller, parents; Greg Keller, brother
Lives: Franklin County
Education: Franklin County School System; associate’s degree in applied science and general studies from Patrick and Henry Community College; and bachelor’s degree in environmental science with a minor in business from Ferrum College
Occupation: Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager
Hobbies: Quilting, photography, spending time with family and playing with her dog Gus
People are also reading…
Favorite movie: “Sweet Home Alabama,” “What a Girl Wants” or any Hallmark Christmas movie
Favorite food: Tacos
Ideal Saturday morning: Going to the farmer’s market, getting some “local goodies” and then enjoying the rest of the day shopping and spending time with family and friends
Ideal Saturday night: Staying home to cook a homemade meal with her husband and enjoy time together with their dog Gus