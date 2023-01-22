 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Leroy Hairston

Leroy Hairston

Leroy “Tooly” Hairston

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Leroy “Tooly” Spencer Hairston Jr.

Family: Leroy Hairston, father; Geneva Hodge, mother; Shirley Stockton, sister; Gordon and Mary Ann Penn Hairston, grandparents on father’s side; Harry Clay and Elizabeth Witcher Hodge, grandparents on mother’s side

Lives: Martinsville

Education: Leatherwood School and Laurel Park High School

Occupation: Retired

Hobbies: Cooking, baking and public speaking

Favorite book: The Bible or any Stephen King book

Favorite movie: “War Room”

Favorite food: Lasagna

Ideal Saturday morning: Reading his Bible and then figuring out what to cook

Ideal Saturday night: Game night

