Getting to know Leroy Hairston

Piedmont Profile
Name: Leroy “Tooly” Spencer Hairston Jr.
Family: Leroy Hairston, father; Geneva Hodge, mother; Shirley Stockton, sister; Gordon and Mary Ann Penn Hairston, grandparents on father’s side; Harry Clay and Elizabeth Witcher Hodge, grandparents on mother’s side
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Leatherwood School and Laurel Park High School
Occupation: Retired
Hobbies: Cooking, baking and public speaking
Favorite book: The Bible or any Stephen King book
Favorite movie: “War Room”
Favorite food: Lasagna
Ideal Saturday morning: Reading his Bible and then figuring out what to cook
Ideal Saturday night: Game night