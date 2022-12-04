Getting to know Michael Harrison

Piedmont Profile
Name: Michael Harrison
Age: 52
Family: Julie Harrison, wife; Rebecca Miller, Ruth Markland and Ryan Harrison, children; Harper Markland, granddaughter
Lives: Collinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from Brewton-Parker College and several years in seminary at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary
Occupation: Lead pastor of The Community Fellowship
Hobbies: Writing, traveling, spending time with family, running and listening to sermons and podcasts
Favorite book: “In a Pit with a Lion on a Snowy Day: How to Survive and Thrive When Opportunity Roars” by Mark Batterson
Favorite movie: The Jack Ryan franchise movies
Favorite food: Mexican food and sweets
Ideal Saturday morning: Spending time with his wife
Ideal Saturday night: Getting ready for Sunday morning