Getting to know Michael Harrison

Michael Harrison

Michael Harrison is the lead pastor at The Community Fellowship—a church he founded 16.5 years ago.

Piedmont Profile

Name: Michael Harrison

Age: 52

Family: Julie Harrison, wife; Rebecca Miller, Ruth Markland and Ryan Harrison, children; Harper Markland, granddaughter

Lives: Collinsville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from Brewton-Parker College and several years in seminary at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

Occupation: Lead pastor of The Community Fellowship

Hobbies: Writing, traveling, spending time with family, running and listening to sermons and podcasts

Favorite book: “In a Pit with a Lion on a Snowy Day: How to Survive and Thrive When Opportunity Roars” by Mark Batterson

Favorite movie: The Jack Ryan franchise movies

Favorite food: Mexican food and sweets

Ideal Saturday morning: Spending time with his wife

Ideal Saturday night: Getting ready for Sunday morning

