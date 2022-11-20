 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting to know Rebecca Adcock

  • 0
Rebecca Adcock

Rebecca Adcock has been executive director at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce since 2017.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Rebecca Adcock

Age: 42

Family: Jonathan Adcock, husband; three dogs; five cats; seven goats and one sheep

Lives: Stuart

Education: Bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a minor in outdoor education from Montreat College and a master’s degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville

Occupation: Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

Hobbies: Reading, crafting, running, hanging out with friends

Favorite book: “The Halloween Tree” by Ray Bradbury

People are also reading…

Favorite Movie: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Clue”

Favorite food: “Any meal with a friend” or “good food”

Ideal Saturday morning: Going on a trail run

Ideal Saturday night: Sitting at her fire pit out back

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert