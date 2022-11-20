Getting to know Rebecca Adcock

Piedmont Profile
Name: Rebecca Adcock
Age: 42
Family: Jonathan Adcock, husband; three dogs; five cats; seven goats and one sheep
Lives: Stuart
Education: Bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a minor in outdoor education from Montreat College and a master’s degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville
Occupation: Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director
Hobbies: Reading, crafting, running, hanging out with friends
Favorite book: “The Halloween Tree” by Ray Bradbury
Favorite Movie: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Clue”
Favorite food: “Any meal with a friend” or “good food”
Ideal Saturday morning: Going on a trail run
Ideal Saturday night: Sitting at her fire pit out back