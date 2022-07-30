Getting to know Rob Fincher

Piedmont Profile Name: Rob Fincher
Age: 52
Lives: Ridgeway
Family: Wife, Teresa; daughter, Rachel, recent graduate of Virginia Tech, and son, Joseph, 16
Education: New River Criminal Justice Academy graduate; bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Averett University, 1995; master’s degree in human services and executive leadership from Liberty University, 2010
Occupation: Deputy Chief of Martinsville Police Department
Hobbies: Backpacking
Favorite book: “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis
Favorite movie: Any Star Wars movie
Favorite food: Biscuits and sausage gravy
Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up in a tent somewhere on a mountainside
Ideal Saturday night: Sitting around a campfire