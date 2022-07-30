 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Rob Fincher

Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher

 Holly Kozelsky

Piedmont Profile Name: Rob Fincher

Age: 52

Lives: Ridgeway

Family: Wife, Teresa; daughter, Rachel, recent graduate of Virginia Tech, and son, Joseph, 16

Education: New River Criminal Justice Academy graduate; bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Averett University, 1995; master’s degree in human services and executive leadership from Liberty University, 2010

Occupation: Deputy Chief of Martinsville Police Department

Hobbies: Backpacking

Favorite book: “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis

Favorite movie: Any Star Wars movie

Favorite food: Biscuits and sausage gravy

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up in a tent somewhere on a mountainside

Ideal Saturday night: Sitting around a campfire

