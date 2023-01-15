 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting to know Sean Adkins

  • 0
Sean Adkins

Sean Adkins is the director of the Patrick County Economic Development Authority.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Sean Adkins

Age: 34

Family: Dogs Howie, a pit bull terrier, and Sadie Girl, a Shepard-Husky mix

Lives: Stuart

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Connecticut, master’s in public administration from the University of Miami, additional schooling at Virginia Tech

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Occupation: Patrick County Economic Development Authority Director

Hobbies: Flipping houses and riding his motorcycle

Favorite book: “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert M. Pirsig

People are also reading…

Favorite movie: “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Favorite food: Bacon-wrapped scallops

Ideal Saturday morning: Going for a ride on the parkway

Ideal Saturday night: Getting dinner and drinks with friends

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert