Getting to know Sean Adkins

Piedmont Profile
Name: Sean Adkins
Age: 34
Family: Dogs Howie, a pit bull terrier, and Sadie Girl, a Shepard-Husky mix
Lives: Stuart
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Connecticut, master’s in public administration from the University of Miami, additional schooling at Virginia Tech
Occupation: Patrick County Economic Development Authority Director
Hobbies: Flipping houses and riding his motorcycle
Favorite book: “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert M. Pirsig
Favorite movie: “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
Favorite food: Bacon-wrapped scallops
Ideal Saturday morning: Going for a ride on the parkway
Ideal Saturday night: Getting dinner and drinks with friends