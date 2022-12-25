 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Spencer Koger

Spencer Koger

Spencer Koger is the music director at the First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Spencer Koger

Age: 23

Family: Lindy and Ronnie Koger, parents

Lives: Bassett

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communication and leadership from Christopher Newport University

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Occupation: PublicRelay Media Analytics Account Manager and First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville Music Director

Hobbies: Reading, playing music of all kinds and singing

Favorite book: “The Faithful and the Fallen” series by John Gwynne

Favorite movie: “Aladdin” (2019)

People are also reading…

Favorite food: Italian

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up early to have a cup of coffee or espresso and sitting to read a book, relax and take some time for himself

Ideal Saturday night: Hanging out with friends

