Getting to know Spencer Koger

Piedmont Profile
Name: Spencer Koger
Age: 23
Family: Lindy and Ronnie Koger, parents
Lives: Bassett
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communication and leadership from Christopher Newport University
Occupation: PublicRelay Media Analytics Account Manager and First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville Music Director
Hobbies: Reading, playing music of all kinds and singing
Favorite book: “The Faithful and the Fallen” series by John Gwynne
Favorite movie: “Aladdin” (2019)
Favorite food: Italian
Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up early to have a cup of coffee or espresso and sitting to read a book, relax and take some time for himself
Ideal Saturday night: Hanging out with friends